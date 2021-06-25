Making it work! Jana Kramer has been documenting her and Mike Caussin’s coparenting progress since their April 2021 split.

The actress announced in an Instagram post that she and the former professional football player were calling it quits. “’It’s time.’ As I try to make sense of a reality I never wanted to believe could be possible again, those words have now become a reality,” the One Tree Hill alum wrote at the time. “I’ve fought y’all. I’ve loved hard. I’ve forgiven. I’ve put the work in. I’ve given everything I have, and now I have nothing else to give.”

The “Beautiful Lies” singer concluded, “I’ll always encourage you to continue the good fight, but you can’t fight it alone.”

One week later, the Michigan native filed for divorce from the athlete — which she never wanted for their two kids, daughter Jolie and son Jace.

“I went to my therapist a few weeks ago like, ‘Fine, I’ll just live this life. It’s fine,’” Kramer explained during a May 2021 “Whine Down” podcast episode. “I didn’t want to break up my family. My whole thing was, like, I didn’t want this for the kids. I stayed for my kids even when other things happened. … I worked too damn hard for it to end this way.”

The country singer noted that she was beginning to understand why it was “weak” to stay with Caussin to “keep [their] family together.”

In Kramer’s divorce filing, the Soccer Mom Madam star cited “inappropriate marital conduct, irreconcilable differences and adultery” as the reason for their breakup.

The Dancing With the Stars alum refused to go into detail on her Instagram Story in June 2021, explaining, “Trying to protect my kids from reading more things. My focus is on healing and sharing that. … I just don’t know what else I could say. Right now, I don’t feel like that’s important.”

She and the Virginia native wed in 2015. After briefly splitting following a cheating scandal the following year, the former couple got back together, which they planned to tell their children about.

“When Jolie gets to the age where she can Google — I don’t know what age that’s going to be — we’re gonna sit her down,” Kramer exclusively told Us Weekly in February 2021. “I have someone that I know, her dad cheated on her mom and they’re still married. She told me how they did it. They sat her down and it was like, ‘Hey, this is what Daddy did. But Daddy loves Mommy so much.’”

Keep scrolling to see the Good Fight coauthor’s quotes about coparenting with Caussin, from their first night away to the little ones’ reactions.