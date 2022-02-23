Room for improvement. Jana Kramer and Mike Caussin don’t have the most cordial coparenting relationship while raising their two kids.

The exes’ dynamic is “not fabulous,” the One Tree Hill alum, 38, exclusively told Us Weekly on Tuesday, February 22, while promoting her latest single, “Your Story.”

“It’s one of those things where, hopefully in time, we can [get along],” the actress explained. “We’re doing an OK job. I’ll just say this: I’m doing my part in what I can do to be a good coparent, and … he has to deal with his own side of things. If he doesn’t want to be good at coparenting, that’s his thing.”

The Michigan native added that she and the former professional football player, 34, “don’t engage unless it’s for the kids” — and the Friday Night Lights alum is “OK” with that arrangement.

“I honestly wanted [this to go well] so badly, but now I think I’m just OK not having that relationship because I wouldn’t really know what is real anyway,” the songwriter noted. “I just don’t want that energy. Until I can just fully not care, I don’t want that around.”

The former couple’s daughter, Jolie, 6, and son, Jace, 3, spend 30 percent of their time with the retired athlete. “He gets them every Wednesday and every other weekend,” Kramer told Us.

The Dancing With the Stars alum’s comments come four months after she exclusively told Us that she bites her lip “a lot” while coparenting with Caussin.

“It’s very hard,” Kramer said in the October 2021 interview. “I never wanted it to be in this situation, it’s important to know that we’re better off and to own when frustrations do come up. It is hard, but the kids deserve us to be happy around each other because that’s what they deserve.”

The Soccer Mom Madam star wed Caussin in May 2015, filing for divorce nearly six years later. While Kramer wanted a “happy ending,” she sings about her newfound family of three in “Your Story, which drops on Friday, February 25.

“I’ve never been happier,” the “Beautiful Lies” singer gushed on Tuesday. “My family of three is perfect. That, to me, has been kind of full circle with the song. It was sad, but now I love it.”

The little ones are big fans of their mom’s new music. “They sing it all the time,” Kramer told Us. “We did a little music video to it too. They laugh and think it’s sweet.”

With reporting by Christina Garibaldi

Moms Like Us tackles all your parenting questions and breaks down all the celebrity parenting news of the week.