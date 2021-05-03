New normal. Two weeks after filing for divorce, Jana Kramer revealed she stayed in her and Mike Caussin’s nearly six-year marriage for their two children.

“I went to my therapist a few weeks ago like, ‘Fine, I’ll just live this life. It’s fine,’” the One Tree Hill alum, 37, said during a Monday, May 3, “Whine Down” podcast episode. “I didn’t want to break up my family. My whole thing was, like, I didn’t want this for the kids.”

The actress, who shares daughter Jolie, 5, and son Jace, 2, with the former professional football player, 34, added, “I stayed for my kids even when other things happened.”

While the Michigan native’s therapist told her at the time that Caussin was “taking [her] light away,” Kramer argued, “But my kids! We’ll be together.”

Last month, the Country Crush star announced that she had taken legal steps to end her and the former athlete’s marriage, four years after Caussin sought treatment for his sex addiction. Kramer cited “inappropriate marital conduct, irreconcilable differences and adultery” in the April paperwork.

With coparenting on the horizon, Kramer is dreading “the first time they leave for an overnight [visit].” She explained, “I’m gonna be destroyed. That’s not what I wanted. That’s not what I worked for. That’s not what I fought for. And it’s not f–king fair. And that makes me so angry. I worked too damn hard for it to end this way.”

However, the “Beautiful Lies” singer added that she understands that staying with Caussin was “weak” despite wanting to “keep [her] family together.”

While navigating her split, the Soccer Mom Madam star called Jolie and Jace the “light” in her life. She gushed in a Saturday, May 1, Instagram post: “Sunshine is good for everyone. I gotta be honest, two weeks ago, the sun was the last thing I wanted to see, but through grieving you start to see the light. Even if it’s a dim light, it’s still something I’m gonna be grateful for. But I’ll forever be grateful for these two.”

After announcing her divorce on April 21 and taking a brief social media hiatus, Kramer returned to Instagram with a slideshow with the little ones. “Nothing better for the soul then sweet baby cuddles,” Jamie Lynn Spears commented on the social media upload, while Jamie Otis added, “Kiddos always know how to heal their mommy’s heart.”

The country singer and Caussin welcomed their daughter and son in 2016 and 2018, respectively. The former couple exclusively told Us Weekly in April 2019 that they planned to tell Jolie and Jace about his sex addiction “before they Google.”

Kramer explained at the time: “They’ll never know specifics. That’s something that we’re not going to go, ‘Oh, your dad cheated.’ That’s not healthy for anyone to know. So it’s just, ‘Yes, this is your father’s addiction, but look at where we’re at now.'”