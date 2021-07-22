Signed, sealed and delivered. Jana Kramer and Mike Caussin have finalized their divorce three months after announcing their split on April 21, Us Weekly can confirm.

One month after Kramer filed for divorce, the couple filed a Notice of Waiver of Hearing to “request that the Court enter the proposed Final Decree of Divorce, incorporating the Parties’ Marital Dissolution Agreement and Permanent Parenting plan” without a hearing.

Us previously confirmed that Caussin, 34, and the Michigan native, 37, quickly worked out custody and financial agreements. They’ll share custody of their kids, daughter Jolie, 5, and son Jace, 2, with the actress spending 240 days a year with them and the former football player getting 125 days. This agreement is reflected in their final decree obtained by Us on Thursday, July 22.

“The Mother and Father will behave with each other and each child so as to provide a loving, stable, consistent and nurturing relationship with the child even though they are divorced,” the divorce docs state. “They will not speak badly of each other or the members of the family of the other parent. They will encourage each child to continue to love the other parent and be comfortable in both families.”

The “I Got the Boy” singer revealed the pair split in an Instagram post at the time. “‘It’s time.’ As I try to make sense of a reality I never wanted to believe could be possible again, those words have now become a reality,” Kramer shared on April 21. ”I’ve fought y’all. I’ve loved hard. I’ve forgiven. I’ve put the work in. I’ve given everything I have, and now I have nothing else to give.”

Caussin, meanwhile, has yet to comment on the breakup.

The Dancing With the Stars grad accused Caussin of cheating following the news, citing the reason for the split as “inappropriate marital conduct, irreconcilable differences and adultery” in her filing. She’ll still have to pay the athlete child support since she outearns him.

According to court docs, Kramer is expected “to pay Mike $3,200 per month as regular child support, due and payable absolutely on the first day of each month, beginning the first full month following entry of the final decree.”

In addition to child support, the One Tree Hill actress paid Caussin a combined $592,400 as a “full and final settlement of any and all claims” Caussin “may have in and to said marital estate.”

The two signed a postnuptial agreement, but Kramer hinted that she still isn’t thrilled with the financial aspects of their split.

“It doesn’t make sense to me either but I would rather be at peace,” the “Good Enough” singer tweeted on May 21. “In the end I’ll make it back because karma always comes around.”

In late May, Kramer opened up about signing the divorce papers on her “Whine Down” podcast, which Caussin used to cohost.

“That was the hardest of all the days,” she recalled, struggling to hold back tears. “Just, like, seeing all the signatures and it not being what I wanted. That was a very hard day. And I called him after I signed the papers … and I expressed to him, you know, ‘I know I wasn’t a perfect wife, but I would have fought forever for this family and for you.’”

Kramer admitted that she thought it would be easier to just stay in the marriage even though it made her unhappy, comparing love to an addictive substance.

“The night that Mike got served … it was literally like a drug,” Kramer said in the emotional conversation with her friend, who stood by her side through the difficult event. “I was like, ‘He can’t come in this room,’ because the second he comes in this room, I’m gonna probably ask for him back. … The addict in me was like, I wanted him so badly to come in that room and hold me and love me and tell me he’s sorry and give me that hit. I needed it so bad.”

The Soccer Mom Madam star was previously married to Michael Gambino for one year in 2004 and Johnathon Schaech from 2010 to 2011.

Kramer and Caussin, who married in 2015, briefly split in 2016 but worked through their issues as Caussin entered rehab for sex addiction. After he completed treatment, the two renewed their vows in Hawaii in a December 2017 ceremony.