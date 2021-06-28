Turning the page. Jana Kramer has been vocal about the emotional rollercoaster she’s been on since splitting from Mike Caussin.

Us Weekly confirmed in April 2021 that the One Tree Hill alum filed for divorce from the former football player after nearly six years of marriage. Kramer announced the breakup the same month, revealing she “fought” to keep her relationship going.

“I’ve loved hard. I’ve forgiven. I’ve put the work in. I’ve given everything I have, and now I have nothing else to give,” she wrote via Instagram at the time. “I just can’t fight any longer. It’s time to heal. Thank you for all the love, heart, and support, in many ways you have fought on this journey alongside me, and for that I am grateful. I’ll always encourage you to continue the good fight, but you can’t fight it alone. 💔”

Shortly after news of the split broke, a source exclusively told Us that the Approaching Midnight actress, who shares daughter Jolie and son Jace with the ex-NFL star, “uncovered a recent infidelity” that led to her ending things for good.

The former couple previously separated in 2016 after being married one year. The brief split came after Us broke the news of Caussin’s infidelity. The Virginia native sought treatment for sex addiction and the pair renewed their vows the following year.

“Jana’s final straw came when she uncovered once again that [Mike] had cheated on her,” the insider said in April 2021, noting the duo were in couple’s counseling every week ahead of the divorce.

A second source told Us, “Jana and Mike both agree [that] at this point it’s not going to work.” The insider explained that while the former athlete “always regrets what he’s done” in regard to his past indiscretions, “unfortunately it doesn’t end there.”

Kramer, for her part, “knows she did her best and did everything she could” before walking away, according to the source. “She’s definitely holding her ground and saying she’s not going to take him back. She’s done, but emotionally it’s been draining.”

The Love at First Bark star has since returned to social media and her hosting duties on the “Whine Down” podcast. Kramer’s personal life has never been off limits, with the actress opening up about her highs and lows with fans both online and on the radio.

Scroll down to see what the Christmas in Mississippi star has said about her breakup, including how she’s moving forward as a single mom and career woman.