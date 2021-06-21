Single — but not quite ready to mingle. Jana Kramer opened up about where she really stands with pal Graham Bunn after recently stating that they were in the midst of an “entanglement” following her divorce from Mike Caussin.

The 37-year-old One Tree Hill alum discussed her dating development during the Sunday, June 20, episode of her “Whine Down” podcast. “It’s one of those things where … first of all, I don’t even know what [an entanglement] is,” Kramer joked. “I just feel like sometimes I need to take a beat before I say something because I would have obviously worded it a lot differently.”

She continued, “I regret that a little bit because the storms of stories that came out really affected me and my anxiety because that’s just not where I’m at. It messed with me and threw me for a loop. But to set the record straight, we are friends, and I’ve known of him for seven years. … I didn’t watch his season of The Bachelorette, I didn’t even know he was on it.”

The “Why Ya Wanna” singer had “a few interviews” with the country radio host, 42, “back in the day” and the pair reconnected shortly after Kramer split from Caussin, 34, in April. The estranged couple share daughter Jolie, 5, and son Jace, 2.

“When I went through the divorce, he reached out to me and … it was just very kind and thoughtful,” the actress said. “We became friends and … it’s one of those things where it’s like, ‘Can’t a girl go on a date and have fun too?'”

Bunn has been “sweet” to Kramer in the wake of her split, but the twosome aren’t looking to rush into anything romantic just yet. “He knows and I know that I just need to be alone,” she explained. “I need to go through what I’m going through and I need to do that alone.”

Us Weekly confirmed in April that the Dancing With the Stars alum filed for divorce after nearly six years of marriage. The twosome previously separated in 2016 when Caussin cheated on Kramer with multiple women and subsequently sought treatment for sex addiction. They renewed their vows the following year, but the Michigan native continued to have concerns about the ex-NFL player’s infidelity.

“Can [I say] 1000 percent [that I trust him]? I don’t know if I can say that,” she told Us exclusively in January, three months before she and Caussin called it quits.

Kramer’s “final straw” before pulling the plug on her marriage was when she “uncovered a recent infidelity,” a source revealed in April. “It was the exact pattern that’s happened numerous times [before].”

As she continues to work through her messy split, Kramer is “open” to pursuing something more romantic with Bunn eventually, a second source told Us. “Jana is enjoying being single and in a good place,” the insider noted earlier this month. “She’s also enjoying her time with Graham. … Graham is open to what may happen and into her but also understands that Jana may need time before jumping into another relationship.”