When one door closes, another opens. Jana Kramer may not have found her happily ever after with Mike Caussin, but she’s “open to what may happen” with pal Graham Bunn.

“They are reconnecting their friendship,” a source tells Us Weekly exclusively. “Jana is enjoying being single and in a good place. She’s also enjoying her time with Graham.”

Kramer, 37, announced via Instagram in April that she and Caussin, 34, were going their separate ways after nearly six years of marriage. They share daughter Jolie, 5, and son Jace, 2. No more than two months later, the One Tree Hill alum admitted that she was “entertaining” another romance.

“I didn’t think I deserved it or I’m worth [love],” she said during an appearance on E!’s Daily Pop on Thursday, June 10. “Now, I deserve the greatest, biggest love and am excited for it.”

The next day, she dished on her friendship with Bunn, 42, whom she’s known for seven years. “We are in an entanglement,” she said during another Daily Pop episode. “We are dancing the line of friends. We are dancing the line and I am happy.”

Bachelor Nation fans met Bunn during DeAnna Pappas‘ season 4 of The Bachelorette in 2008. “Apparently he only went on the show because he thought Chrishell [Stause] was going to be the Bachelorette,” Pappas, 39, joked on Us‘ “Here for the Right Reasons” podcast in November 2020. “I guess they had dated before and then they broke up and he was going to try and win her back. And then I guess he got there, and it was me instead.”

The “Country Shine” host later returned for spinoffs Bachelor Pad and Bachelor in Paradise but couldn’t quite find a match. Since reconnecting with Kramer, Bunn is keeping a positive outlook.

“Graham is open to what may happen and into her but also understands that Jana may need time before jumping into another relationship,” the source tells Us.

Kramer has faced plenty of ups and downs in her love life, especially throughout her marriage to Caussin. In 2016, the pair briefly separated while the former NFL player sought treatment for sex addiction. They renewed their vows the following year, but things were far from perfect.

“Can [I say] 1000 percent? I don’t know if I can say that,” the Michigan native told Us exclusively three months before filing for divorce. “I just … I trust my husband today.”

In her filing, the country singer cited “inappropriate marital conduct, irreconcilable differences and adultery” as the reason for the split. A source told Us in April that Kramer had “uncovered” another infidelity on Caussin’s part — and it was her “final straw.”

The estranged duo are working on amicably coparenting as best as they can after signing off on an extensive custody agreement. During a Q&A with her Instagram followers earlier this month, Kramer admitted that she was having a “super tough” time helping her kids understand the divorce.

“For Jolie, I kept reminding her how much we love her and giving her a lot of love,” she explained on June 3. “It’s going as good as it can in the early days. There’s a lot of emotions and feelings. I think we’re doing the best we can, but it definitely sucks.”

With reporting by Diana Cooper