Ready for a fresh start. Mike Caussin and Jana Kramer are on the same page about their marriage ending after the actress filed for divorce earlier this month, a source exclusively tells Us Weekly.

“Jana and Mike both agree [that] at this point it’s not going to work,” the insider says. “And they want be civil, but they’ll still need time to process the divorce themselves before they’re able to explain things to the kids.”

The One Tree Hill alum, 37, and the former NFL player, 34, are “both upset” with how things turned out, but they’re “figuring things out and trying to be adult” about the situation for their daughter Jolie, 5, and son Jace, 2.

Ahead of their April split, the former couple’s relationship had many ups and downs, including cheating scandals and trust issues.

“Mike always regrets what he’s done and feels like a heel, but unfortunately it doesn’t end there,” the source says, referring to his past infidelities.

Kramer, for her part, “knows she did her best and did everything she could” before ending things for good. “That was very important to her,” the insider adds. “She’s definitely holding her ground and saying she’s not going to take him back. She’s done, but emotionally it’s been draining.”

Us confirmed on Wednesday, April 21, that Kramer filed for divorce from Caussin after nearly six years of marriage. The Christmas in Louisiana star announced their separation the same day, writing via Instagram, “I’ve fought y’all. I’ve loved hard. I’ve forgiven. I’ve put the work in. I’ve given everything I have, and now I have nothing else to give.”

The pair, who tied the knot in December 2015, previously separated in 2016 when Us broke the news of Caussin’s infidelity. The Virginia native sought treatment for sex addiction and the duo renewed their vows in 2017.

The “I’ve Done Love” singer ultimately filed for divorce after she “uncovered once again that he cheated on her,” a source told Us earlier this month, noting it was the “final straw.”

After going around in circles in their relationship in part due to Caussin’s affairs, the insider said it was the “last time she could forgive him.” A second source told Us that as of now, the former athlete is “out of the house.”

In divorce documents obtained by Us on Monday, April 26, Kramer listed her reason for splitting from Caussin as “inappropriate marital conduct, irreconcilable differences and adultery.”

The filing revealed that the estranged couple had a postnuptial agreement and that Kramer wants to share custody of their children. In addition to seeking alimony from her estranged husband and asking Caussin to cover her legal fees, the “I Hope It Rains” singer filed for a temporary restraining order against him. The order states that each party is barred from “harassing, threatening, assaulting or abusing the other” and cannot make “disparaging remarks about the other party to or in the presence of” their kids.