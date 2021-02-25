When the time is right. Jana Kramer knows she will eventually have to tell her two children, daughter Jolie, 5, and son Jace, 2, about their father Mike Caussin‘s infidelity — just not yet. Watch the latest episode of Moms Like Us above with host Christina Garibaldi and Stroller in the City’s Brianne Manz to see when the One Tree Hill alum, 37, thinks it is the right time.

“We’ve definitely talked about it. When Jolie gets to the age where she can Google — I don’t know what age that’s going to be — we’re gonna sit her down,” Kramer told Us Weekly exclusively.

The “Whine Down” podcast host got candid about Caussin’s cheating in her new book The Good Fight, and knows that one day, her kids might read it. To help figure out how to broach the tough subject, Kramer has reached out for advice from friends in similar situations.

She explained: “I have someone that I know, her dad cheated on her mom and they’re still married. She told me how they did it. They sat her down and it was like, ‘Hey, this is what Daddy did. But Daddy loves Mommy so much.’”