Snow cute! Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott’s daughter, Stormi, and a few Duggar family members have been taking advantage of the winter weather this year.

“My snow baby,” the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star captioned a December 2020 mother-daughter photo via Instagram.

In the social media upload, the reality star sat with her boots in the snow while her toddler played in a black puffy coat and matching boots.

As for the Duggars, Joy-Anna Forsyth (née Duggar) and her husband Austin Forsyth’s two children, son Gideon and daughter Evelyn, were all smiles in the snow that same month.

Kendra Duggar (née Caldwell) cradled her baby bump later that day while hanging outside with Joe Duggar and their little ones — son Garrett and daughter Addison. “Sunday pics in the snow. #firstsnowfall,” the Counting On star captioned an Instagram slideshow at the time.

The TLC personality celebrated 29 weeks in the family photos, her budding belly on display in a black dress. She and Joe announced in August 2020 that baby No. 3 is on the way.

In November 2020, the couple shared the sex of their “tie-breaker,” telling Us Weekly, “Our nursery is going to be full of pink, as we get ready for our soon coming little one. This sweet tie-breaker is a girl! The boys are outnumbered now! We are already in love with her and cannot wait to see her beautiful face soon. We appreciate all of your prayers for a safe arrival.”

The pair felt “so excited” to welcome another little one, they told Us in August 2020. “Life is full of surprises and we’re thrilled that it is a sweet baby that surprises us this time,” they gushed. “We are so excited to see Garrett and Addison’s reaction when they meet the new baby. Garrett has already been such a loving big brother to Addison, and we look forward to Addison’s reaction to a life size baby doll.”

