Getting away with her girls. Vanessa Bryant documented her snowy vacation with her daughters amid the first anniversary of her husband, Kobe Bryant, and daughter Gianna’s deaths.

“Same tubing park where Kobe and I brought all of your girls to when they were little,” the California native, 38, captioned a Wednesday, January 27, Instagram video. “Kobe and I used to race down this hill on our stomachs. I used to totally cheat and go first and he’d always win #gravity so I convinced [Pau Gasol and Catherine McDonnell] to do it.”

Kobe’s former Los Angeles Lakers teammate, 40, his wife and their 4-month-old daughter, Elisabet, joined Vanessa, Natalia, 18, Bianka, 4, and Capri, 19 months. Their family fun also included skiing lessons and bowling.

“Missing my babies,” Vanessa wrote alongside an Instagram selfie from their snowy getaway. “Wish Kob[e] and Gigi were with us.”

She also shared a selfie with McDonnell, writing, “It takes a village. Thanks for helping me with Koko so I could ski and go tubing with BB and Nani. I love you bestie.”

Kobe and Gianna died at ages 41 and 13, respectively, in January 2020 in a Calabasas, California, helicopter crash that killed seven other passengers. Vanessa honored their memories on Tuesday, January 26.

“THE best,” she captioned a smiling courtside shot of her late husband and teenage daughter.

The tribute came hours after Vanessa shared a letter from one of Gianna’s friends. “Her smile and attitude push me to be better,” Aubrey Callaghan wrote. “You have probably heard this, but if I ever become a mom, I hope my daughter turns out exactly as yours did. … I hope that in the midst of your intense sadness you catch a glimpse of joy in who the daughter you created and raised was. You did it right Mrs. Bryant, and we are all eternally grateful to you.”

The teenager concluded, “I am so, so blessed I got to have time with your angel of a daughter, and thank you for giving me that chance. love you and am thinking of you as we remember and honor her life. If you ever need more stories of her, I am filled to the brim and would be priveledged [sic] to share them with you.”

