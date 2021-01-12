Inside James Van Der Beek’s ‘Magic’ Texas Snow Day With 5 Kids: Pics

A winter wonderland! James Van Der Beek’s five kids adorably enjoyed a snow day with their dad on Sunday, January 10.

“In the midst of all this man-made chaos, Mother Nature dropped a little bit of magic,” the Dawson’s Creek alum, 43, captioned an Instagram slideshow featuring Olivia, 10, Joshua, 8, Annabel, 6, Emilia, 4, Gwendolyn, 2, and their four dogs.

After building snowmen and sledding, the actor challenged his son to a snowball fight. “Skills still on point,” the Varsity Blues star captioned footage of the battle. “Don’t mess with a kid from Connecticut.”

In the Instagram video, the Pose star’s wife, Kimberly Van Der Beek, and their daughters whooped and cheered for Joshua. James responded by launching a snowball at his family. The little ones screamed and giggled.

The Drew University grad gave an update on their family fun on Monday, January 11, photographing two of his children and their melted snowman. “Day two,” James wrote.

He and Kimberly, 38, moved from their Los Angeles home to a property in Texas in October 2020. The former business consultant explained their decision one month prior, calling their relocation a “big adventure.”

“I think we’re in a time right now where people are wanting to ground themselves a little bit more into nature,” the Washington native said during an August 2020 episode of “The Make Down” podcast. “And L.A. has been a magical place for many years for me. So much life has been lived here. I’m going to go through a process to leave. I mean, I birthed three kids in the home I’m living in. But you know, I gotta get out of the concrete jungle for a little bit.”

Ahead of their road trip to Texas, James wrote via Instagram that “sometimes a fuller life begins with an empty house.”

His wife added at the time: “We decided to adopt two new rescue pups from @wagmorpets to bring along and bond on this journey. Their names are Windsor (blue eyed gray one) and Able. Able means breath. And we need a lot of breath right now. Rocky and Skye bonded with them right away!!! We will document this trip in hopes that it can bring a smile to your face during such an uncertain time in the world. With love from our family to yours, thank you for your support on this journey. [Peace out], Los Angeles — ’twas a good run.”