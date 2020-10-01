So long, Los Angeles! James Van Der Beek’s family is moving “outside of Austin,” Texas.

“Sometimes a fuller life begins with an empty house,” the Dawson’s Creek alum, 43, wrote via Instagram on Wednesday, September 30. “Leaving Los Angeles incredibly grateful for all the friends and memories we’ve made here. Onto the next big adventure!”

The actor’s wife, Kimberly Van Der Beek, explained their reasoning during an August episode of “The Make Down” podcast.

“I think we’re in a time right now where people are wanting to ground themselves a little bit more into nature,” the Washington native, 38, said at the time. “And L.A. has been a magical place for many years for me. So much life has been lived here. I’m going to go through a process to leave. I mean, I birthed three kids in the home I’m living in. But you know, I gotta get out of the concrete jungle for a little bit.”

The former business consultant documented her family’s move on her Instagram Story on Wednesday, from saying goodbye to the tree in their backyard to accepting cakes and cookies from their former neighbors.

“As we began our 10-day road trip [to Texas], we decided to adopt two new rescue pups from @wagmorpets to bring along and bond on this journey,” she captioned an Instagram slideshow. “Their names are Windsor (blue eyed gray one) and Able. Able means breath. And we need a lot of breath right now. Rocky and Skye bonded with them right away.”

In the social media upload, Kimberly’s five kids — Olivia, 10, Joshua, 8, Annabel, 6, Emilia, 4, and Gwendolyn, 2 — cuddled up to their new pets.

Kimberly and the Varsity Blues star tied the knot in August 2010 in Israel. While celebrating their 10th anniversary in August, the Connecticut native wrote via Instagram that he felt the “happiest” he ever had.

“This marriage has demanded I be more present, more honest, more authentic, more open, more patient, more passionate, daring, capable, fun and vulnerable than I’ve ever been,” James captioned a selfie with his wife at the time. “And I’m still earning her. We’ve been through joy and pain and everything in between, and even at the height of our most impassioned arguments… she’s who I want by my side.”

