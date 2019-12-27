Hitting the road! James Van Der Beek and Kimberly Van Der Beek are spending the holidays in an RV with their five kids.

“Day one of our RV Christmas trip!” the Washington native, 37, captioned a Wednesday, December 25, Instagram photo featuring Olivia, 9, Joshua, 7, Annabel, 5, Emilia, 3, and Gwendolyn, 18 months, wearing coats over their festive pajamas while riding bikes. “Merry Christmas from some park in CA.”

The Dawson’s Creek alum, 42, wore matching PJs while pumping gas. “May your days be merry and bright. #merrychristmas,” he captioned a slideshow of pictures that same day.

The couple, who wed in 2012, revealed in November that they had suffered a miscarriage while awaiting baby No. 6. Kimberly almost died, she revealed on her Instagram Story shortly after, explaining, “In 48 hours, we lost our baby — boy, by the way — and I almost lost my life, which is not a story that has been told, but at some point, I can dig into the details with you guys about what happened in the emergency room.”

Although the former business consultant “could barely get out of bed … last week,” she is loving life on the road with her and James’ brood.

“Day two of our RV Christmas trip!” Kimberly wrote alongside a series of sweet shots. “Today, grounding on the river bedrock, watching the kids play, having @vanderjames family visit our campsite, getting a nap in the back of our RV With Gwen, fed the soul so hard. Got the bliss I asked for.”

In October, James spoke to Us Weekly exclusively about raising five kids. “The nice thing with this many [kids] is that you see your parenting mistakes in real time,” the Dancing With the Stars alum said at the time. “Anything you do to them, they immediately do to each other. You realize, ‘Oh wait, we’ve got to really dial in this conflict/resolution thing. [It’s about] just setting the right example.”

When his wife is out of town, the actor considers “hot tubs [to be] a really great babysitter,” he admitted to Us the following month. “Yeah, I just throw them all in the pool.”

Keep scrolling to see his and Kimberly’s RV trip with Olivia, Joshua, Annabel, Emilia and Gwendolyn.