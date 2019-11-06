



James Van Der Beek has his hands full with five kids at home — especially when his wife,, is away.

“Hot tub is a really great babysitter,” the Dancing With the Stars season 28 contestant, 42, told Us Weekly and other reporters during the Monday, November 4, episode of the ABC show. “Yeah, [I] just throw them all in the pool [when she’s out of town].”

The Dawson’s Creek alum shares Olivia, 9, Joshua, 7, Annabel, 5, Emilia, 3, and Gwendolyn, 16 months, with Kimberly, 37. Last month, the pair announced that they are expecting baby No. 6.

“Thrilled beyond belief to announce that another little bundle of joy has picked us to be their family,” the actor wrote on Instagram following the October reveal. “We chose to have our first ultrasound on camera with our #DWTS crew capturing the result – something I NEVER thought we’d ever do. @Vanderkimberly and I have been through three of those first appointments to discover either no heartbeat, or no baby, and she wanted to share this moment. … We decided to put ourselves out there – not knowing what we’d find – in an effort to chip away at any senseless stigma around [miscarriages] and to encourage people who might be going through it to open themselves up to love & support from friends and family when they need it most. Happily, for us — this time — we walked out with tears of joy. #AndThenIDancedAQuickStep.”

While the little ones await their newest baby brother or sister, they love watching their famous dad perform on DWTS. In fact, the Connecticut native’s eldest cried during his dance on Monday.

“That was confirmation again [of] why I do the show, to see her proud,” the Varsity Blues star told Us at the time. “For her to watch my journey, because she also sees the first time we record, the first day I learn … I think she was just really proud.”

Dancing With the Stars airs on ABC Mondays at 8 p.m. ET.

With reporting by Kayley Stumpe