“In 48 hours, we lost our baby — boy, by the way — and I almost lost my life, which is not a story that has been told, but at some point, I can dig into the details with you guys about what happened in the emergency room,” the former business consultant, 37, said on her Tuesday, November 19, Instagram Story. “And James [Van Der Beek] got eliminated from Dancing With the Stars. I’m pretty shocked.”

Kimberly, who shares Olivia, 9, Joshua, 7, Annabel, 5, Emilia, 3, and Gwendolyn, 17 months, with the Dawson’s Creek alum, 42, went on to say, “I’m not really ready to talk further about everything yet, but at some point I will.”

James announced his wife’s pregnancy loss on the Monday, November 18, episode of the ABC show before he was cut. “My wife, Kimberly, went through every expectant parent’s worst nightmare,” the former season 28 contestant said during a confessional. “We lost the baby. The little soul that we had expected to welcome into our family took a shortcut to whatever lies beyond. You never know why these things happen. That’s what I’ve been telling my kids. … Kimberly, from her hospital bed, said to me, ‘I am not done watching you dance.’”

The actor then spoke directly to his wife, saying, “Kimberly, I love you. When words fail, you sing. When there are no words, you dance. Kimberly, I’m dancing for you, I’m dancing for us.”

The Connecticut native posted a photo of Kimberly and one of their daughters on Instagram, alluding to his wife’s near-death experience. “Wrecked. Devastated. In shock,” James wrote. “That’s how we’re feeling right now after the soul we thought were going to welcome into our family in April… has taken a short cut to whatever lies beyond this life. We’ve been through this before, but never this late in the pregnancy, and never accompanied by such a scary, horrific threat to @vanderkimberly and her well-being. Grateful that she’s now recovering, but we’ve only just begun unpacking the layers of this one.”

Kimberly previously suffered three miscarriages “all around 10 weeks gestation,” opening up about the losses in September 2018. “I had a loving husband, a compassionate birthing team and I felt spiritually grounded about them,” she wrote on social media at the time. “And even in the best of circumstances, they all broke my heart. I was devastated every single time. After one of them, I sat in the shower crying for almost five hours. Thankfully I am fully at peace with them all now and have five children.”

She and the Varsity Blues star wed in August 2010.