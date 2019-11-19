The final five fought hard during the extremely emotional Monday, November 18, episode of Dancing With the Stars — and the judges were thrown into the mix. Len Goodman, Carrie Ann Inaba and Bruno Tonioli each chose a routine for each pair to redo for their first dance of the night.

Hannah Brown had a difficult redemption week as Carrie Ann joined her rehearsals with Alan Bersten. However, Hannah began crying when she got frustrated. She revealed to Carrie Ann that she felt like the critiques given to her were “personal” which were hard to hear. Carrie Ann, in turn, began crying as well and apologized for making her feel that way.

Following her dance, Hannah asked to speak to Carrie Ann before the judges. “I just want to say I’m so sorry if it seemed like I was dismissive of you trying to help me,” the reality star said. “I had a really hard day that day, it was really emotional learning my contemporary and I didn’t handle my emotions well and I know you’re trying to help me. … I just wanted to say I’m so sorry.”

When talking to Erin Andrews, Hannah continued. “I never thought they were trying to attack me. I want the critiques because I want to get better,” the former Bachelorette said. “I think it was just a compilation of everything that I was going through that day.

For her second dance, she performed a contemporary dance to Selena Gomez‘s “Lose You to Love Me,” a song she admitted she could relate to after her split from Jed Wyatt. “My Bachelorette experience did not go as I thought it would go,” she admitted before crying. “I thought he was honest and he wasn’t. … I didn’t know what was next, really? Like, what just happened to my life?”

She then noted that “the disappointment and the heartbreak is what has made me strong,” and while she hopes to find love, “I am totally fine being on my own.”

Throughout the night, the emotions continued to run high.

For their second routine, Kel Mitchell and Witney Carson performed a contemporary number to Whitney Houston’s “I Will Always Love You.” Ahead of his dance, the All That star revealed he had lost a close friend to gun violence and dedicated the number to anyone who had been affected by gun violence. Len didn’t even have any comments, just simply gave him a standing ovation.

However, it was James Van Der Beek who had the most difficult week of all, revealing that on Saturday, his wife Kimberly Van Der Beek suffered a miscarriage. He danced a beautiful, emotional foxtrot with and Emma Slater, to “Take Me to Church,” after his wife demand he still compete. “This is for you,” he said to her before the routine.

At the end of the night, Ally Brooke and James landed in the bottom. Both Carrie Ann and Bruno chose to save Ally, in turn, sending James home. Ally, in the moment, asked if she could give the spot to James instead, but that, unfortunately, that isn’t how it works — and there wasn’t a dry eye in the house.

Scroll through the gallery below for all the scores: