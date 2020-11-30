It’s a … ! Pregnant Kendra Duggar and Joe Duggar revealed on Monday, November 30, that they have a second baby girl on the way.

“Our nursery is going to be full of pink, as we get ready for our soon coming little one,” the Counting On stars confirmed to Us Weekly. “This sweet tie-breaker is a girl! The boys are outnumbered now! We are already in love with her and cannot wait to see her beautiful face soon. We appreciate all of your prayers for a safe arrival!”

The reality stars’ sex reveal came three months after their pregnancy announcement. “We are so excited to announce that we have a tie-breaker coming in February,” the TLC personalities, who are already the parents on Garrett, 2, and Addison, 12 months, told TLC in August. “Baby No. 3 is on the way! Life is full of surprises and we’re thrilled that it is a sweet baby that surprises us this time!”

The pair went on to write via Instagram: “We are so excited to see Garrett and Addison’s reaction when they meet the new baby. Garrett has already been such a loving big brother to Addison, and we look forward to Addison’s reaction to a life size baby doll.”

Joe, 25, and Kendra, 22, welcomed Garrett and Addison in June 2018 and November 2019, respectively. The childhood friends got engaged in May 2017 and tied the knot four months later in Arkansas.

While celebrating their third anniversary in September, the pregnant star thanked her husband in an Instagram post for being so “selfless.” Kendra posted a smiling shot of them, writing, “I absolutely LOVE doing life by your side! … In this season of life that we are in where morning/all day sickness has changed the way we do things, you have definitely picked up doing so much around the house as well as taking care of the kids. I’m feeling so blessed to call you my husband. I love you to the moon and back.”

When it comes to expanding their family, Kendra exclusively told Us Weekly in 2018 that they want as many kids as “the Lord blesses” them with. “As many as He wants to give us, we’ll be happy to take them,” the Virginia native gushed at the time.