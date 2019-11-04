



Another Duggar darling has joined the family! Kendra Duggar (née Caldwell) gave birth to baby No. 2 with her husband, Joe Duggar, on Saturday, November 2, at 5:33 a.m.

“Addison Renee has made us a family of four and we are already so in love with her!” the couple told Us Weekly exclusively in a statement on Monday, November 4. “She made a quick arrival in the early hours of the morning and has already melted our hearts. We know Garrett is going to be a great big brother. Children are each a special gift from God and we are so happy our newest blessing is here.” Their bundle of joy arrived at 7 pounds and 12.5 ounces, measuring 20.5 inches long.

Us broke the news in April that the Counting On stars were expecting their second child together. “We are ready to double the fun at our house!” the reality stars told Us exclusively at the time. “Being parents has already proven to be a greater joy than we had hoped or imagined. We love getting to parent together and are loving every moment and milestone. We are very happy that our little family will welcome a new addition later this year. Children really are a blessing from God!”

The pregnancy news came 10 months after the TLC stars’ son, Garrett, arrived in June 2018. Kendra, 21, and Joe, 24, told Us in a statement at the time: “No matter how many times we’ve experienced the joy of babies born in our families, there’s nothing comparable to the joy in our hearts today! Children truly are a gift from God. We are so thankful for his safe arrival and this new journey as parents.”

When it comes to parenting two under 2, Kendra told Us in October: “We’re kind of already in that napping, changing diapers groove with Garrett still, so I think it will be just adding another [to that]. We’ll both be busy, I guess. All hands will be tied up taking care of little ones, but there are always challenges. [Our son] can’t do much himself, so he’s going to need a lot of help, but we’re excited about this new chapter.”

The couple have been very clear about their plans to expand their family. Kendra revealed in March, “We would love to have more kids if the Lord blesses us. As many as He wants to give us, we’ll be happy to take them.”

She and the son of Michelle Duggar and Jim Bob Duggar’s tied the knot in 2017.

Counting On airs on TLC Tuesdays at 9 p.m. ET.