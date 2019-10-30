Kendra Duggar (née Caldwell) and Joseph Duggar have a 16-month-old son at home and a daughter on the way, but they aren’t nervous about juggling two little ones.

“We’re kind of already in that napping, changing diapers groove with Garrett still, so I think it will be just adding another [to that],” the pregnant star, 21, tells Us Weekly exclusively in this week’s issue. “We’ll both be busy, I guess. All hands will be tied up taking care of little ones, but there are always challenges. [Our son] can’t do much himself, so he’s going to need a lot of help, but we’re excited about this new chapter.”

She adds, “I think it’s going be different, but we’ll probably get into the groove of what our family size is. The adjustment part is always an adjustment, so we’ll just see how it goes!”

Us broke the news in April that the couple, who welcomed Garrett in June 2018, are expecting baby No. 2. “We are ready to double the fun at our house,” the pair said at the time. “Being parents has already proven to be a greater joy than we had hoped or imagined. We love getting to parent together and are loving every moment and milestone. We are very happy that our little family will welcome a new addition later this year. Children really are a blessing from God!”

Kendra says she can’t wait “to see how Garrett interacts with his little sister.” The Counting On star tells Us, “I think it’s gonna be fun to see him kind of grow into a big brother and hopefully be a protective and caring older sibling. It will be exciting to see as they grow up together how their friendship grows.”

Counting On airs on TLC Tuesdays at 9 p.m. ET.

With reporting by Carly Sloane