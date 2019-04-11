



Round two! Joe Duggar and Kendra Duggar (née Caldwell) welcomed their son, Garrett, in June 2018, and the Counting On couple are now expecting their second child.

“We are ready to double the fun at our house!” Joe and Kendra told Us Weekly exclusively on Thursday, April 11. “Being parents has already proven to be a greater joy than we had hoped or imagined. We love getting to parent together and are loving every moment and milestone. We are very happy that our little family will welcome a new addition later this year. Children really are a blessing from God!”

Kendra’s sister-in-law Jessa Seewald (née Duggar) is also pregnant. The Arkansas native already shares Spurgeon, 3, and Henry, 2, with her husband, Ben Seewald. “We are overjoyed that God has blessed us with a baby, due later this Spring,” Jessa told Us in January.

When Kendra and Joe’s first child, Garrett, now 10 months, arrived, the new parents told Us in a statement, “No matter how many times we’ve experienced the joy of babies born in our families, there’s nothing comparable to the joy in our hearts today! Children truly are a gift from God. We are so thankful for his safe arrival and this new journey as parents.”

The reality stars announced that they were expecting in December 2017, revealing their baby’s gender to Us exclusively two months later.

“Wow! We are so happy to learn that our firstborn is a boy!” the TLC personalities told Us at the time. “Our minds are already racing toward all the future memories to be made with this little guy! Most of all, we are already asking God to bless him and help us grow him into a loving and faithful follower of Christ!”

It’s no surprise that the couple, who tied the knot in 2017, had plans to expand their family further.

“We would love to have more kids if the Lord blesses us,” Kendra exclusively told Us in March 2018. “As many as He wants to give us, we’ll be happy to take them.”

Counting On airs on TLC Tuesdays at 9 p.m. ET.

With reporting by Brody Brown

