Counting On’s Joseph and Kendra Duggar are expecting a baby boy, Us Weekly can exclusively confirm.

The reality TV personalities revealed the gender of their baby in a unique way. Joseph’s brother, John David Duggar, who is an Arkansas constable and part-time officer with the Tontitown Police Department, organized a truly original gender reveal using tannerite mixed with blue-colored powder to reveal the gender of their child once the explosive denotated. The Duggar family stood about 20 yards behind John David — who has undergone extensive gun safety and firearms training — as he shot a bullet 200 yards into the substance commonly used in target practice.

“Wow! We are so happy to learn that our firstborn is a boy!” the couple tells Us exclusively. “Our minds are already racing toward all the future memories to be made with this little guy! Most of all, we are already asking God to bless him and help us grow him into a loving and faithful follower of Christ!”

The proud parents-to-be exclusively confirmed to Us Weekly in December 2017 that they were expecting their first child, telling Us, “During this season that we are celebrating the birth of Christ, we are so excited to share with you that we are expecting the gift of a child ourselves! Wow, it’s so exciting!!! We’ve both always loved children and seen them as a real blessing from God. It’s so surreal to think of being parents and having our own little one. We cannot wait to see this new baby!”

The couple, who met at church when they were younger, got engaged at Joseph’s sister Joy-Anna’s wedding in May 2017. Joseph, 22, and Kendra, 19, wed in an intimate ceremony at the First Baptist Church in Siloam Springs, Arkansas, in September. They were married by her father, who is a pastor.

Counting On returns to TLC on Monday, February 26, at 9 p.m. ET.

