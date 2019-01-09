Make room at the dinner table, because Jessa Duggar is pregnant again, the Duggar family’s rep confirms to Us Weekly. The baby will be the third for the Counting On star and her husband, Ben Seewald. The 26-year-old reality star’s pregnancy announcement comes less than a year after Us debunked rumors that she was expecting.

“We are overjoyed that God has blessed us with a baby, due late this Spring!” Duggar tells Us exclusively. “From the day we found out we were expecting, we both guessed boy, and if our predictions are right then we already have a ton the clothing and accessories ready to pass down!”

She continues, “At the same time, we would absolutely love it if we found out we were having a girl — though we’ve joked that we’d be starting from square one and might have to learn a few things.”

Duggar and Seewald, 23, got married in November 2014 at the First Baptist Church in Bentonville, Arkansas. They welcomed their first son, Spurgeon, one year later, and their second, Henry, in February 2017.

“Henry doesn’t have a clue what’s coming, but Spurgeon understands and he talks about the baby quite a bit,” Seewald says. “Seeing our boys meet their new sibling for the first time is something we are really looking forward to!”

“We realize that, in going from two to three kids, we’re about to switch from man-to-man to zone coverage, so we’ve definitely been taking advice from friends who are already in this stage!” he adds. “We love being parents and are really looking forward to this new arrival!

Us Weekly broke the news in July 2018 that Duggar’s younger sister Jinger gave birth to her first child with husband Jeremy Vuolo — a daughter named Felicity. “Both mom and baby are healthy, doing great, and resting well,” the former professional soccer player, 31, told Us in a statement at the time. “We are very thankful for her safe arrival and look forward to life as parents!”

Following the birth of her niece, Duggar admitted that she was “definitely” getting “baby fever” and “would be overjoyed if we were to find out we were expecting again.”

The new season of Counting On premieres on TLC Monday, February 11, at 9 p.m. ET.

