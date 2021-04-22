How quickly things can change. Two months before she filed paperwork to end their marriage, Jana Kramer slammed the suggestion that she and Mike Caussin should split.

The 37-year-old country singer defended Caussin, 34, after a social media user suggested Kramer should “just get divorced already.”

“When you don’t know the ins and out about addiction and the work we continue to do you shouldn’t speak on it.. We are open because we are helping people do the work to become stronger just like we have,” the One Tree Hill alum tweeted in February. “So, no thanks. Not gonna divorce a good man. … Apparently everyone has a picture perfect relationship. SMH.”

She added, “It takes a lot of hard work to dive in and do therapy to see the good bad and ugly of yourself and your partner. Fight the good fight. You will be stronger. So will your marriage. So will YOU.”

Kramer and Caussin, who wed in 2015, have been candid about their ups and downs on their podcast, “Whine Down,” and in their 2020 book, The Good Fight.

“It takes too much of my time to defend to those that don’t listen every week and that don’t know us,” she continued in February via Twitter. “But telling someone to divorce is just wrong. They will never understand. But guess what. That’s OK. Just makes me want to continue to fight harder and love deeper.”

Two months later, Us Weekly confirmed Kramer filed for divorce after six years of marriage. The actress addressed their split via Instagram.

“I just can’t fight any longer,” she wrote on Wednesday, April 21. “It’s time to heal. Thank you for all the love, heart, and support, in many ways you have fought on this journey alongside me, and for that I am grateful. I’ll always encourage you to continue the good fight, but you can’t fight it alone. 💔”

Back in 2016, Us exclusively revealed that Caussin cheated on Kramer. The former NFL player subsequently entered treatment for sex addiction. As the pair worked on their relationship, they were open about the athlete’s “relapses.” In January, Kramer admitted to Us that she didn’t “1000 percent” trust her spouse.

“I trust him today. He’s showing up today. He’s showing up as a father, he’s showing up as a husband and he’s living it with integrity,” she said at the time. “And I had to do my work to continue to trust him the next day after that. And to continue to see his growth and our growth together. I do trust my husband. Can [I say] 1000 percent? I don’t know if I can say that. I just … I trust my husband today.”

Kramer and Caussin share daughter Jolie, 5, and son Jace, 2. He has yet to publicly comment on the split.