Christmas is just around the corner! While the holiday hasn’t arrived just yet, that hasn’t stopped several celebrities from getting into the festive spirit a tad early.

For example, as soon as the calendar flipped from November to December, Kylie Jenner took to social media to declare that she was already in “full xmas mode.” In addition to a bevy of jolly decorations, 22-year-old Jenner’s holiday cheer manifested itself in some seasonal eats.

The Kylie Cosmetics founder shared a look at her marshmallow-topped hot chocolate (in a Santa mug, no less) and a fresh batch of cinnamon roles, which she baked herself.

Earlier this month, the beauty mogul helped share some holiday cheer with others when she paid a visit to the San Fernando Valley Rescue Mission, which is dedicated to helping the homeless community in Los Angeles. While at the organization, Jenner and her mom, Kris Jenner, handed out food and toys to young children.

“We’re excited we got to spend the evening with you and we brought all the kids some toys,” Kris, 64, told the crowd. A video of the charitable outing was recently posted on the Kylie Skin founder’s YouTube channel.

Kylie’s older sister, Kourtney Kardashian, took a slightly different approach to her pre-Christmas eats. The health-conscious Keeping Up With the Kardashians star, 40, held a holiday-themed editorial meeting for her lifestyle website, Poosh, earlier this month, and sipped on a hot matcha tea during the gathering.

Back in August, the E! personality shared her matcha tea latte recipe, which featured an unexpected ingredient — organic maple syrup. At the time, Kardashian extolled the beverage for being a great source of caffeine (one that won’t give you the jitters, to boot) and boasting “powerful mind, body and beauty benefits like fighting inflammation and protecting your body against aging.”

The mother of three also noted that matcha itself, which is a finely ground green tea powder, has been shown to “boost your metabolism so you burn fat as energy quicker.”

Back on the sugary front, singer Pink took a humorous approach to her early December treats. The “What About Us” songstress, 40, created what she labeled as “melted snow people” — cookies topped with white icing and marshmallows that resemble deflated frozen figures.

