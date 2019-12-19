



Oh, Christmas tree! Kylie Jenner gave her family members a run for their money with her brand new over-the-top holiday decorations.

The Kylie Cosmetics founder, 22, gave a sneak peek of her outrageous Christmas tree via her Instagram Stories as it was being installed in her home on Wednesday, December 18.

“Over here making magic,” the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star said as she filmed an inside look at the decorating process for her followers. The enormous evergreen tree nearly reached the ceiling and was covered with fake snow, classic string lights and small round ornaments.

“White ornaments this year,” Jenner explained, showing off the basketball-sized decorations that were waiting to go up on the tree. “I think I like just the small ones.”

Two days before “tree day 😍” came to her Hollywood home, the makeup mogul showcased the holiday twist she put on her Kylie Cosmetics office lobby. The former Life of Kylie star posted a photo of a massive hot pink Christmas tree that perfectly matched the huge neon “KYLIE” sign behind the front desk.

The Kardashian clan has become notorious for hosting lavish holiday parties and showing off super-sized decor year after year. On December 13, Khloé Kardashian debuted a glowing, pink, white and red-themed Christmas tree that overlooked a sunset view on the Good American cofounder’s terrace.

The Strong Looks Better Naked author, 35, didn’t stop at just one decked out tree. Kardashian also posted an adorable snap of her daughter, True, getting up-close-and-personal with a smaller hot pink tree a few days earlier. Celebrity interior designer Jeff Leatham shared some love for the reality star’s little one, calling the 20-month-old “a Holiday Angel.”

While her sisters opted for a more eccentric design, Kim Kardashian chose a more subtle holiday color palette. The Skims founder, 39, gave a tour of her home in an Instagram Story video in early December and revealed her monochromatic, minimalist decorations that were recycled from their 2018 Christmas Eve party.

“I love these. They’re so whimsical, like Whoville, but all white,” the reality star said of her unconventional decorations.