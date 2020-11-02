The 8 Best Artificial Christmas Trees in 2020

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Believe it or not, the holidays are on the horizon. While this year may feel different for a slew of reasons, many of Us are looking forward to socially-distant celebrations with family and close friends come December. That means it’s time for a project: decorating our homes! The holiday season is truly the one time of year that it’s more than acceptable to go bold — over-the-top decor is all the rage, especially when it comes to Christmas.

The first order of business? The Christmas tree. Getting a fresh tree every year is not for everyone. For starters, it’s not the most cost-effective way to decorate. A real tree is difficult to transport and assemble — not to mention an incredibly messy undertaking. We’ve all been there! While the real deal smells fabulously fragrant and evokes the holiday spirit, artificial trees are an excellent alternative if you’re on a budget or working with a small space.

With that in mind, we found eight top artificial Christmas trees for you to check out. Consider these trees as investments for future holidays. Each was selected to suit a specific shopper, so read on to see if one of these terrific trees is for you!

Best Large Artificial Christmas Tree

If you’re shopping for an extra large living room space, this elegant eight-foot tree is the ideal option for you. Despite its impressive height, it’s incredibly affordable and comes with 750 lights that are perfectly spaced apart for a clean, classic look. Best of all, there are four hinged sections that are geared toward easy assembly, dismantling and storage — so you can be rest-assured that this will be a stress-free addition to your holiday routine.

Get the Homelogik 8 Ft Christmas Tree Premium Hinged Pre-lit Artificial w 750 Warm White Light for $180, available at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, November 2, 2020, but are subject to change.

Best Realistic Christmas Tree

Let’s face it: Even though the artificial market has stepped up its game in recent years, it can still be quite simple to tell when a tree didn’t actually grow from the ground. That’s why we set out to find options that will work if you’re trying to exude an all-natural image. Based on our research, this may be the most realistic looking tree that comes complete with lights! The needles have different lengths to up the tree’s fresh-from-nature aesthetic, and it even has pinecones throughout as extra decorations.

Get the National Tree Company ‘Feel Real’ Pre-lit Artificial Christmas Tree (originally $620) on sale for just $320, available at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, November 2, 2020, but are subject to change.

Best Snow-Covered Christmas Tree

Now, this may not be for every shopper, but if you’re in the market for a winter wonderland, prepare to be amazed. We are completely obsessed with the look of this tree! It’s straight out of an idyllic Christmas card, and the “pine needles” are frosted with white to appear like they are freshly dusted with winter’s first snowfall. Magical is an understatement! A tree like this makes a grand gesture — and it’s gorgeous.

Get the Best Choice Products 6ft Pre-Lit Snow Flocked Artificial Holiday Christmas Pine Tree for prices starting at just $68, available at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, November 2, 2020, but are subject to change.

Best Pink Christmas Tree

The best part of the holidays? Well, aside from gifts, hot cocoa, family time and matching pajama pictures, it’s the fact that there are no rules. Anyone who loves pink or wants to go for a non-traditional decor theme will love this bright, beautiful tree. You can opt for matching pink string lights or use whichever lights you already have. Either way, prepare for jaws to drop and the compliments to flow like mulled wine!

Get the Bonnlo Upgraded Full 6ft Artificial Pink Christmas Tree for just $70, available at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, November 2, 2020, but are subject to change.

Best Blue Spruce Christmas Tree

If all you want for Christmas is an incredibly realistic looking blue spruce tree, you’re in luck. Even though it doesn’t come outfitted with lights, it certainly appears to be on par with a fresh Christmas tree! But of course, it has all the benefits of an artificial item: It won’t dry up or lead to a massive mess when it’s time to take it down. Plus, it will do the trick for years to come!

Get the Balsam Hill 7.5ft Premium Unlit Artificial Christmas Tree Classic Blue Spruce (originally $600) on sale for just $329, available at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, November 2, 2020, but are subject to change.

Best Christmas Tree With Lights

Christmas lights are a hot topic when it comes time to deck the halls, and this option has lights that can appear to be multicolored or plain white. You can turn on either setting depending on your mood and preference, and this tree saves you the hassle of stringing on and taking off the lights once it’s January. No stress, no mess — just fine holiday fun for the whole family!

Get the Three Posts™ Dunhill Fir Green Artificial Christmas Tree with Color & Clear Lights (originally $644) on sale for just $310, available from Wayfair!

Best White Christmas Tree

Are you dreaming of a White Christmas like Bing Crosby once crooned about? Perhaps you’re ready to move to a non-traditional aesthetic, and that’s why this white tree that comes suited and booted with lights to match will save the day. You can accessorize the tree by adding faux icicles for a chic, modern statement! The needles are capable of holding heavy ornaments, so all of your family’s favorite decorations will get their moment to shine bright like diamonds!

Get the Mercury Row® Dunhill Fir White Christmas Tree with Clear/White Lights (originally $420) on sale for just $230, available from Wayfair!

Best Miniature Christmas Tree

Reality check: Many of Us don’t have grand entertaining spaces where we can house massive trees. But just because you’re cooped up in a tiny apartment doesn’t mean that Christmas cheer is cancelled. This adorable, compact option can sit pretty in your bedroom or studio if you want to make your personal space festive. Decorate it with smaller ornaments and lights! It may not be on par with Rockefeller Center, but it’s the thought that counts.

Get The Holiday Aisle® Green Spruce Artificial Christmas Tree (originally $113) on sale for just $47, available from Wayfair!

