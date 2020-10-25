This Chunky Knit Sweater Is the Key to a Boho-Chic Fall Outfit

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Is it possible to have too many sweaters in your closet? Asking for a friend! Some people may say yes, but any fashionista knows that the sky is the limit! The truth is, a girl can never have too many sweater options at her disposal — after all, keeping up with the current trends is practically a full-time gig!

At the moment, we’re embracing autumn and adding more knits to our collection — and we found an amazing chunky sweater on Amazon that nails the boho-chic vibe.

Get the Alelly Women’s Open Front Long Sleeve Chunky Sweater for the $36, available at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, October 21, 2020, but are subject to change.

This sweater from Alelly just dropped, and it’s already amassed plenty of fans and five-star reviews! The sweater has an exaggerated loose fit, which elevates the chunky knit material. The size of the knit allows for extra breathability, which is ideal for inconsistent temperatures. You can layer the sweater over a tee or long-sleeve shirt — or even a crewneck sweatshirt if it’s particularly brisk outside. Shoppers love the style because it still allows you to show off your outfit underneath. We suggest rocking a vintage band tee as your base layer — talk about trendy!

In addition to the cozy long sleeves, this sweater has two pockets that are perfectly placed at the bottom of the hem. It also has ribbing along the cuffs and throughout the edges, which effortlessly finishes off the look! At the moment, it’s available in a few solid shades and color-blocked versions. They’re all so strong, it’s hard to pick a favorite!

Reviewers say that this lightweight sweater is as comfortable as it gets. Despite it being a thinner piece, it’s still “very warm” and great for the fall season. The quality of the knit is also incredible for the price, which we always appreciate. This cardigan truly checks off all of our shopping boxes, and we’re so ready to incorporate it into our wardrobe!

