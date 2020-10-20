Our Favorite Piece From the Kendall + Kylie Amazon Exclusive Collection

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

It’s been a mere day since Kendall and Kylie Jenner released their exclusive Amazon collection for The Drop, and it’s all we can think about. Each piece is seriously on trend for the fall season, but there’s one item in particular that we have on our fashion radar right now.

This cutout bodysuit is our top pick from the collection for so many reasons. It’s completely unique compared to every other item on the market, and there are so many fun ways to style it!

Get the KENDALL + KYLIE Women’s Turtleneck Bodysuit With Cut-out for $49, available exclusively at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, October 20, 2020, but are subject to change.



This bodysuit is a major hit with shoppers, and we think it’s because it offers such an unexpected and elevated look. There’s an asymmetrical cutout at the front that resembles an exaggerated keyhole, and there’s a smaller one in the back as well. While this immediately grabbed our attention, the cutouts paired with the turtleneck also help this bodysuit stand out from the pack!

Plus, this bodysuit takes the tie-dye trend and turns it on its head. There are two different versions currently available. The lighter version has a more subtle pink tie-dye print, while the darker pick has a bleached effect that’s super edgy.

The fact is, this isn’t your typical bodysuit by any means. It was made to turn heads — which is exactly what we expect from the world-famous Jenner sisters. You can team it with jeans, paper bag-style pants or even faux-leather leggings if you’re feeling particularly bold. If you have a dressy night out on the calendar, a mini skirt and heels makes for a strong statement! If you’re going to buy just one piece from the Kendall + Kylie The Drop collection, this should definitely be at the top of your list. Obsessed!

