Happy Monday! No, seriously. If you woke up and immediately started fighting off those beginning-of-the-week blues, we have just the thing to help you win the battle by the landslide. The Drop by Amazon just launched its latest collection, and this one is a doozy. The Drop always provides us with limited pieces designed by top influencers and bloggers from around the globe, but this time around, it’s spicing things up — celebrity style!

The two-and-only Kendall and Kylie Jenner have been forces in fashion for quite some time now, so when we saw that we were getting a Kendall + Kylie collection on The Drop, we just about lost it. We knew this was going to be one for the books — and that we had to shop fast. Pieces on The Drop are all made-to-order to avoid waste, which means they tend to sell out quickly! Plus, this collection includes a few Amazon-exclusive pieces, which we’re thrilled about.

Get the Vegan Leather Joggers by Kendall + Kylie for just $79 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, October 19, 2020, but are subject to change.

This Kendall + Kylie collection is made up of “cool-girl essentials, street-style inspired look and flirty favorites.” Our favorite? Well, choosing wasn’t easy, but we were definitely quickly drawn to these black vegan leather pants. They’re the epitome of cool in the current decade!

We love these pants because while you’d usually expect pleather bottoms to be super tight and uncomfortable, these are actually more along the line of joggers. They have a relaxed, comfy fit, and they even taper above the ankles to cleanly pull together the look. If you’ve avoided leather/pleather bottoms in the past for fear of having a Ross Gellar moment (true Friends fans know what we’re talking about), then, congratulations! You’ve finally found a pair that you can wear with confidence!

These vegan leather pants are so unique, but they’re actually surprisingly easy to style and maximally versatile. For a casual look, try a cropped, baggy sweater with simple canvas sneakers, or a graphic tee with a black pleather jacket and boots to match. You could even go full athleisure and grab a sports bra and windbreaker! Heading out for the night? Try a zip-up bodysuit underneath with a pair of heels on your feet. You look amazing already!

