These Faux-Leather Leggings Are Putting Spanx to Shame

Leggings season has arrived and we couldn’t be more grateful. Leggings in the morning, leggings in the evening, leggings at suppertime — that’s our (very original) mantra. They’re the ultimate in loungewear, of course, just made for working from home and binging TV shows afterward. But what about when it comes time to go out?

We’re sticking with leggings, don’t you worry. But we’re going to swap the old, pilling pair for something a little sleeker and more flattering. If we’re wearing our leggings as pants, especially, we need something with great coverage, a confidence-boosting fit and a chic look. For many, Spanx comes to mind here. But if you don’t want to shell out the big bucks, we have an under-$40 option that’s just as beloved!

Get the Retro Gong Faux-Leather Leggings for just $39 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, September 28, 2020, but are subject to change.

These Retro Gong leggings are number one bestsellers on Amazon and have so many glowing reviews to show for it. They’ve been compared to Spanx over and over again, but the price tag makes a major difference when shoppers are choosing what to buy. You’re still getting that supportive, lifting, smoothing and shaping fit with these bottoms, so adding them to your cart is the easiest choice you can make!

These leggings are made with a shiny, faux-leather fabric that has a waterproof finish, making them perfect for anyone prone to spilling their drinks. This fabric is anti-wrinkle too, making it super easy to care for. What we love even more, however, is that they has four-way stretch. Yes, you’re getting an elevated going-out look here, but these leggings can still be worn on a morning run or to the gym!

One more feature we cannot leave out is the waistband of these leggings. It rises up high to around the bully button area, and it’s nice and wide, designed to keep you feeling toned and ready to take on any crop top. Don’t you love when clothing actually inspires and emboldens you? We sure do!

As for all of the other ways you’ll wear these fan-favorite leggings, that’s totally up to you. The options are anything but limited. Try them with a drapey satin cami or paired with a chunky-knit turtleneck sweater. Go the athleisure route with a sports bra and sneakers or dress things up with a low-cut blouse and heels. We’re loving every look!

