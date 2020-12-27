This Bestselling Long-Sleeve Bodysuit Is a Major Hit on Instagram

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Social media has its pluses and minuses, but we truly can’t get enough. We turn to Instagram to see what all of our favorite celebs are up to — but we’re also glued to our feeds for shopping inspo and the latest trends. Particularly during quarantine, Instagram has become our go-to source for styling tips — and we have influencers around the world to thank for that!

The main job of an Instagram fashion influencer (in addition to looking on point at all times) is to keep their fingers on the pulse of the style space. They post glamorous pictures, and then we come along and locate the items for you. A piece that’s been making waves is this simple bodysuit from MANGOPOP. It’s super basic, clean and affordable, so it’s only natural that so many mega-babes are snapping selfies wearing it!

MANGOPOP Women’s Mock Turtle Neck Long Sleeve Bodysuit (Light Heather Grey)

Get the MANGOPOP Women’s Mock Turtle Neck Long Sleeve Bodysuit for prices starting at just $10, available at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, September 25, 2020, but are subject to change.



This bodysuit is skintight and form-fitting. The long sleeves and mock turtleneck are absolutely ideal for the fall and winter months. Wearing a bodysuit when it’s cold outside is a wise move, and this option is perfect for that exact scenario. It’s made from an incredibly soft and thin material that you can wear with pretty much any type of bottom. You won’t have to worry about your top bunching up or looking awkward with a bodysuit like this because the design is streamlined and sleek!

This bodysuit is currently available in a variety of colors. They’re all seriously fitting for the autumn aesthetic, and will make for easy layering with the rest of your closet. Just throw on any type of sweater or jacket over this comfortable bodysuit and you’ll immediately have a chic ensemble!

This bodysuit isn’t just a hit with Instagram influencers — shoppers are loving it too! In addition to admiring its quality, they love how it hugs the body in such a flattering fashion. No one wants to wear a bodysuit that doesn’t make them feel fabulous, and that’s exactly why this long-sleeve number delivers!

