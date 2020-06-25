No One Will Ever Know These Colorful Jeans Are Actually Leggings

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Please note, prices and availability are valid at time of publication June 24, 2020, but are subject to change.

Jeggings? Best concept in the universe. The execution? Positively dreadful, in most cases. What we’re looking for are leggings that look like skinny jeans, but what we’re getting is weird, saggy fabric and a painted-on look that doesn’t quite level up to Picasso standards.

Once in a blue moon, however, a brand gets the concept right — and this time around, it’s Amazon. Who knew? Amazon is actually a top fashion destination for smart shoppers in search of quality products that aren’t marked up to high heaven, and now you’re one of those shoppers. These jeggings already have so many reviews, but it’s never too late to join in on the fun!

While you may be confused by the false zip fly, these skinny jeggings pull right on without any zippers, buttons or hooks. This does, however, demonstrate their authenticity when it comes to visual elements. These jeggings also have faux front pockets, for example, as well as real back pockets! There are real belt loops too. You probably won’t need them fit-wise, but who doesn’t love accessorizing with a belt when an outfit calls for it?

The knit of these jeggings is super soft and comfortable to the point where you can even work out in them. You might get some strange looks from baffled onlookers who think you’re working out in skinny jeans, but that’s their problem. Feel free to wear them for anything — they are made to hold their shape no matter what!

These jeggings still aren’t done showing off their special features. They want you to know that they are actively flattering too, featuring a hidden built-in tummy smoothing panel! Time to pull out all of your crop tops, because they are going to look seriously fabulous paired with these cropped bottoms!

These Amazon Essentials jeggings are currently available in 11 colors, including a few that look exactly like real blue or grey jeans. There are also other solids including Black, Burgundy and Olive, and even some fun prints like leopard, camo and a totally professional plaid. We know we’re grabbing at least a few. How about you?

