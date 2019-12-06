



Going all out! Jennifer Garner was less than prepared to be on the receiving end of a rather enormous Christmas tree that gives the one outside New York City’s Rockefeller Center a run for its money.

Garner, 47, revealed on Instagram on Thursday, December 5, that she got a bit more than she bargained for when she mistakenly ordered a Christmas tree that was twice her size.

“So, I told my kids we could go bigger because we’re in a rental house and it has a really big foyer, but then it was delivered and I’m not sure it’s the tree we picked out,” the Alias alum said in her video post before zooming out to give a closer look of her family’s massive tree. “It’s a little aggressive.”

Garner additionally noted that this was a “go big or go home” situation in the post’s caption, adding the hashtag “#AggressiveChristmas.”

Many of the Camping actress’ famous followers were stunned by her oversized Christmas tree. Reese Witherspoon simply commented “whoa,” while Kate Bosworth replied with several laughing-face emojis and Perez Hilton joked that “size matters.”

Kristen Chenoweth, who stands at 4′ 11″, noted that she “can’t go big” so she will “go home.” Katie Couric, meanwhile, commented: “OH EM GEE that tree has some serious BTE (big tree energy) 🤣💚🎄.”

Garner is no stranger to putting her best foot forward around the holidays. Last December, the 13 Going on 30 actress showed off her crafting skills in a photo that featured Christmas-themed artwork. “I’m basically the @johnlegend of Christmas crafts. 👩🏻‍🎨🙅🏻‍♀️ #justkiddingchrissy #heisthejam #ijustlikeglue,” she captioned the post.

The Once Upon a Farm cofounder paid a visit to the American Ballet Theater days later, where she dressed up like a nutcracker. At the time, she posted a video of herself gearing up for showtime and even went backstage to help the performers prepare. In the post’s caption, she stated that she took “game day seriously” and noted that she was the “#numberonefan” of the long-running Nutcracker production.

Last November, a source exclusively revealed to Us Weekly that Garner and her boyfriend, John Miller, were “planning to spend the upcoming holidays together.” The couple, who began dating in 2018, also plan to “go on a romantic getaway” that Christmas.

Garner shares daughters Violet, 14, and Seraphina, 10, and son Samuel, 7, with ex-husband Ben Affleck. The acting pair were married from 2005 to 2018.