Jennifer Garner is gearing up for Halloween! The Peppermint star revealed her family’s plans for the spookiest night of the year — and they include a homemade decoration that looks like her ex Ben Affleck.

“Yeah, yes we will,” the 46-year-old actress told Ellen DeGeneres during a Monday, October 8 appearance on her talk show when asked if she’ll go to the extreme with lawn decor. “Every year there’s something different. I think this year we’ll go back to one of our favorites.”

Adding that she and the Batman actor’s kids — Violet, 12, Seraphina, 9, and Samuel, 6 — have requested that the decorations all be environmentally sensitive, she noted that they make ghosts to look like the family.

“So, my son will have big blue eyes,” she explained. “And they’ll make their dad with a lot of scruff. And they’ll make me with long hair and glasses and probably a bun on her head.”

Garner’s interview with DeGeneres, 60, aired just four days after Us Weekly confirmed that she and Affleck finalized their divorce after separating more than three years ago.

The former couple met at Garner’s home to discuss the final details on Thursday, October 4, just days after Affleck completed a 40-day stint in rehab for substance abuse addiction. “It was important to Jen that Ben be in a positive headspace [before finalizing],” a source told Us at the time.

Garner and Affleck, 46, tied the knot in June 2005 and announced their split in June 2015. They filed for divorce in April 2017. Despite going their separate ways, the two continue to amicably coparent their three children.

