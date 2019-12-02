Rocking around the Christmas tree! Hilaria Baldwin, Thomas Rhett and other celebrities got their houses holiday-ready with help from their little ones.

The fitness guru, 35, documented her and Alec Baldwin’s kids’ attempts to choose and decorate a tree on her December 1 Instagram Story.

“I always let them decorate with whatever we find that isn’t breakable,” the Living Clearly Method author explained at the time. “So we went out in the rain to our local Kmart. They were so naughty and cooped up in our apartment that we were willing to walk in the wind and rain, just to get them out of the house! The weather was so yucky that we brought strollers for the big kids who no longer use them. Usually they say they are for babies, but they were happy to seek shelter.”

After Carmen, 6, Rafael, 4, Leonardo, 3, and Romeo, 18 months, picked out “super cute ornaments and random things,” Hilaria brought her brood to her local bodega for a tree. “I struggled to carry [it], but my kids were watching me, so I pretended I was a very wet Hercules,” the former yoga instructor admitted.

She went on to share footage of her eldest decorating while Rafael walked around in a Santa suit. “Carmen really wanted to do the star,” Hilaria wrote. “We had a big convo in advance about not falling off the chair. And Rafa is walking around actually thinking I’m going to let him plug the lights in. … My kiddos think it’s magical, and for us it’s stunning.”

That same day, Rhett, 29, and Lauren Akins brought their daughters to a tree farm to pick one out. “Faaavvorite time of year is herrreee,” the country singer’s wife captioned an Instagram upload featuring the Grammy nominee with Willa, 4, and Ada, 2. The little ones matched in striped winter coats, gray jeans and tan boots.

The couple, who wed in 2012, weren’t the only celebrities to include their little ones in Christmas tree shopping and decorating this year. From Catherine Giudici and Sean Lowe to Tori Roloff and Zach Roloff, take a look at more festive families below.