Kardashian-Jenner Family ‘Could Not Really Agree’ on Christmas Card This Year





All good things must come to an end! The Kardashian-Jenner family’s annual Christmas card has become a staple for the holiday season but this year Kim Kardashian went rogue and released her own card featuring only the West family.

A source exclusively tells Us Weekly that it was “insane” trying to gather the Kardashian-Jenners for a photo shoot on the same date.

“Kim and the rest of the family could not really agree on a card this year and so Kim wanted to do her own,” the insider revealed. “There are so many schedules and people involved and it was constant arguing and too much stress.”

The source added, “Kim and Kayne wanted to do their own thing and have their own vibe and it did not match with the Christmas card that the whole family used to do anymore.”

There could be hope for a potential last-minute card with more members of the family but the insider said, “no one is leading it and pushing for it. Everyone kind of agrees, besides Kris [Jenner] that it is a pain to organize and plan.”

Kardashian, 39, unveiled the West family Christmas card via Instagram on Friday, December 13. The Skims founder and her husband, Kanye West, pose on the steps with their four children, who are all decked out in gray athleisure The pair’s daughter North, 6, and son Saint, 4, beam as they sit next to their parents. The “I Love It” rapper, 42, holds their daughter Chicago, 22 months, meanwhile, Kardashian cradles their son Psalm, 7 months.

The Kardashian-Jenner’s also struggled to bring everyone together for their Christmas card in 2018. The photo only included Kardashian, her sisters Kourtney Kardashian, Khloé Kardashian and Kylie Jenner, and all of their children.

Kim explained via Twitter in December 2018 why the card featured a smaller group than usual.

“This year we waited until the last minute to do a card,” she wrote. “Schedules we’re changing, my husband was in and out of town. But the day of this card last minute realized we were all together so we had all of our kids come meet us.”