Getting into the holiday spirit! Thomas Rhett, Robin Thicke and more parents have already picked and decorated Christmas trees with their children this year.

The country singer, 31, posed at a tree farm with his wife, Lauren Akins, and their eldest two children — Willa, 6, and Ava, 4 — on November 27, writing via Instagram: “Favorite time of year.”

The social media upload came two weeks after Akins, 32, gave birth to her and the Georgia native’s fourth child together, daughter Lilli. (The duo are also the parents of daughter Lennon, 21 months.)

“Our little miss Lillie Carolina Akins was born on November 15th and our family couldn’t be more over the moon about our littlest joy,” the Live in Love author told her Instagram followers on November 17. “‘If He dresses the lilies with beauty and splendor / How much more will He clothe you? / If He watched over every sparrow / How much more does He love you?’ Lyrics from ‘Jireh’ by @elevationworship and @maverickcitymusic inspired by scriptures in Matthew 6 and Luke 12. Just love hearing her name as the sweetest reminder of how much God cares for us.”

The former nurse’s husband added in a post of his own at the time: “Lillie Carolina Akins born November 15th. 7.5 pounds of pure joy. @laur_akins you are my hero. Watching a child being born is legit a miracle. Four under 6 here we go!”

As for Thicke, 44, the Masked Singer judge selected a Christmas tree with his and April Love Geary’s children on November 27. The pair share daughters Mia, 3, and Lola, 2, and son Luca, 11 months.

“The girls picked out their own tree for their room,” the model, 26, wrote via Instagram at the time. “They also picked a ‘pink and blue’ theme for their tree.”

The “Blurred Lines” singer is also the father of son Julian, 11, with his ex-wife, Paula Patton. The former couple have been coparenting since their 2014 split. Thicke moved on with Geary the following year, and he proposed to the California native in December 2018.

Geary gave her future stepson a sweet shoutout via Instagram while celebrating Thanksgiving on November 25, writing, “So very thankful [for these people] … (plus Julian who’s with his mama tonight).”

