Thomas Rhett, Wife Lauren Gregory Akins Welcome Second Child

Now a family of four! Country superstar Thomas Rhett’s wife, Lauren Gregory Akins, gave birth to the couple’s second child, a girl, on Saturday, August 12.

“Our baby girl is here,” Akins captioned a sweet Instagram photo on Sunday, August 13, that showed the couple with their newborn. “Sweet Ada James Akins came into the world at 10:28 last night after almost 36 hours of labor (only Jesus got me through that-& she is sooo worth it??). She weighs 7 pounds 3 ounces and is so stinking cute I just can’t take it! We are all doing well now, just resting. Thank y’all for your prayers-she is a miracle and God is so good. Thomas Rhett and I are so I love with her. And Willa Gray is so excited to finally have a baby sister ? More pics to come, so get ready haha.”

? A post shared by Lauren Akins (@laur_akins) on Aug 13, 2017 at 11:31am PDT

Rhett shared the same photo, writing, “Last night at 10:28 PM Ada James Akins was born and it was truly the most amazing thing I have ever experienced. I can’t believe that we have two daughters!! My wife @laur_akins labored almost 36 hours?She is by far the strongest human being I have ever met and I have a new found respect for moms around the world. We are so excited that Willa Gray has a baby sister! Thank labored almost 36 hours?She is by far the strongest human being I have ever met and I have a new found respect for moms around the world. We are so excited that Willa Gray has a baby sister! Thank you Lord and everyone for the prayers?? #outnumbered“

The couple announced they were expecting two bundles of joy in a February 15 Instagram post.

“We are so happy to announce that we are pregnant and we are in the process of adopting a child from Africa!” Rhett captioned the adorable snap of the parents-to-be proudly holding up festive balloons that spelled out the word “baby.”

We are so happy to announce that we are pregnant and we are in the process of adopting a child from Africa! Safe to say life is about to get crazy! ? A post shared by ThomasRhettAkins (@thomasrhettakins) on Feb 15, 2017 at 8:20am PST

Atkins reposted the sweet pic to her Instagram account and echoed her husband’s sentiments.

“OH BABY! actually…BABIES! Our hearts are exploding with happiness for y’all to meet our new baby who we are bringing home from Africa soon who is also going to have a little brother or sister because, SURPRISE! there’s a sweet baby in my belly too,” she captioned the heartfelt post. “#adopting&pregnant #cominginhot2017.”

The pair, who at the time had difficulties conceiving a biological child, decided to adopt a baby from Uganda with charity 147 Million Orphans.

The “I Feel Good” singer announced Willa Gray’s arrival via Twitter on May 12: “Meet Willa Gray Akins! I can’t believe our daughter is finally home ??,” he captioned the photo, “Thank you to everyone who prayed every single day for this sweet girl.”

Meet Willa Gray Akins! I can't believe our daughter is finally home?? Thank you to everyone who prayed every single day for this sweet girl pic.twitter.com/ykKFjI83wh — Thomas Rhett (@ThomasRhett) May 12, 2017

Rhett and Akins, who have know each other since they were first graders in Valdosta, Georgia, dated briefly as teenagers. The duo would later rekindle a relationship as adults in 2011.

In an April 2016 interview with CBS This Morning, the “Die a Happy Man” singer revealed: “I almost married someone else, and she did too. Her dad called me and said, ‘If you don’t come over here tonight and tell Lauren how you feel about her, then I’m going to tell her how you feel about her. … We kissed, and that was it. We dated for probably six months, and we got engaged.”

The couple tied the knot in October 2012.

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!