Another one! Thomas Rhett and Lauren Akins’ fourth daughter arrived on Monday, November 15.

“Our little miss Lillie Carolina Akins was born on November 15th and our family couldn’t be more over the moon about our littlest joy, Akins, 32, told her Instagram followers on Wednesday, November 17. “If He dresses the lilies with beauty and splendor / How much more will He clothe you? / If He watched over every sparrow / How much more does He love you?’ Lyrics from ‘Jireh’ by @elevationworship and @maverickcitymusic inspired by scriptures in Matthew 6 & Luke 12. Just love hearing her name as the sweetest reminder of how much God cares for us.”

Rhett, 31, added in a post of his own: “@laur_akins you are my hero. Watching a child being born is legit a miracle. Four under 6 here we go!”

The country singer announced his wife’s pregnancy news during a May concert in Texas. The Grammy nominee went on to write via Instagram: “Well … we are pregnant again. Tonight when I was on stage in Fort Worth about to play ‘To the Guys That Date My Girls,’ my wife talked to me in my (ear monitors) and said, ‘You can tell them if you want,’ so anyways, now you know. We are pumped to be having our fourth girl. Feel free to buy all the merch you want, knowing that all the proceeds are going straight to all these weddings I’ll be paying for one day! Love you so much @laur_akins we always wanted a big Thanksgiving table.”

Akins also posted about their “surprise.” The Live in Love author gushed, “He just couldn’t wait any longer, so @thomasrhettakins told our newest little secret onstage at @billybobstexas in Ft. Worth (my mama’s hometown) just in time for Mother’s Day: Akins family expanding in November 2021 with our FOURTH baby girl.”

The couple previously welcomed daughters Willa, 5, Ada, 3, and Lennon, 21 months. They were enjoying a family ski trip in Colorado when Rhett found out about baby No. 4.

“We were on a ski lift and my wife was feeling very nauseous and we all kind of joked, ‘You’re probably pregnant,’ thinking that she was obviously not,” the “Die a Happy Man” singer told Extra in May. “Two days later, we took a pregnancy test and there were two pink lines immediately.”

The former nurse missed the CMT Music Awards the following month due to morning sickness. “Lennon’s funny little personality is the best distraction from the nausea on my sick days (although they’re MUCH better now),” she captioned a June social media upload. “Just have to shut us in my bedroom and watch Moana with sunglasses and Willa Gray’s watercolors all over her face … over and over … whatever works.”

When Rhett posted an Instagram Story photo of his wife rocking sunglasses in bed before the awards show, asking her if it was “bright” in their room, the expectant star replied, “I’m trying not to throw up, and you’re making fun of me.”

The Georgia native, who wed Akins in 2012, was “born to be” a girl dad, he exclusively told Us Weekly in October 2019. “I love it,” Rhett gushed at the time. “I love doing their hair, and I love playing the Barbies with them, whatever they want me to do, tea parties. It’s just been awesome to get to be a dad of … beautiful girls.”