Focusing on baby No. 4! Thomas Rhett attended the 2021 CMT Music Awards without his pregnant wife, Lauren Akins, by his side.

The Live in Love author, 31, revealed on Wednesday, June 9 — the same day as the awards show — that she was suffering from morning sickness. She posted an Instagram video of herself and daughter Lennon, 15 months, lying in bed together.

“Lennon’s funny little personality is the best distraction from the nausea on my sick days (although they’re MUCH better now),” Akins explained in her caption. “Just have to shut us in my bedroom & watch Moana with sunglasses and Willa Gray’s watercolors all over her face…over & over…..whatever works.”

Meanwhile, Rhett, 31, shared an Instagram Story video of the former nurse wearing sunglasses in bed ahead of the awards show. “Is it bright in here?” he asked, laughing.

Akins replied, “I’m trying not to throw up, and you’re making fun of me.”

Rhett assured her his teasing was all in good fun. “I’m sorry, baby,” he said. He also captioned the clip, “I love you @laur_akins.”

The country singer performed his song “Country Again” during the ceremony, which was held in Nashville, Tennessee. He was nominated for Male Video of the Year for “What’s Your Country Song,” while Chris Stapleton, Darius Rucker, Kane Brown, Luke Bryan and Luke Combs rounded out the category.

Rhett and Akins tied the knot in October 2012. They are already parents of daughters Willa Gray, 5, whom they adopted in 2017, Ada James, 3, and Lennon Love. The couple announced in May that they are expecting their fourth child.

“SURPRISE!!” she wrote via Instagram at the time. “He just couldn’t wait any longer, so @thomasrhettakins told our newest little secret onstage at @billybobstexas in Ft. Worth (my mama’s hometown) just in time for Mother’s Day: Akins family expanding in November 2021 with our FOURTH baby girl.”

The Grammy nominee shared the news on his own account at the time too. “Well… we are pregnant again!” he announced. “Tonight when I was on stage in Fort Worth about to play ‘to the guys that date my girls’ my wife talked to me in my (ear monitors) and said ‘you can tell them if you want’ so anyways, now you know. We are pumped to be having our 4th girl.”

Rhett then joked about his growing brood of girls. “Feel free to buy all the merch you want, knowing that all the proceeds are going straight to all these weddings I’ll be paying for one day!” he quipped. “Love you so much @laur_akins we always wanted a big thanksgiving table.”