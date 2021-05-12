Showing symptoms! Thomas Rhett and Lauren Akins have baby No. 4 on the way — and found out on vacation.

“We were skiing in Colorado a couple a months ago, we were on a ski lift and my wife was feeling very nauseous and we all kind of joked, ‘You’re probably pregnant,’ thinking that she was obviously not,” the country singer, 31, told Extra on Tuesday, May 11. “Two days later, we took a pregnancy test and there were two pink lines immediately.”

The Georgia native, who is already the father of Willa, 5, Ada, 3, and Lennon, 16 months, added that life was “about to get so much crazier” in his house. He gushed, “I’m here for it.”

The “Marry Me” singer shared his wife’s pregnancy news during a Sunday, May 9, concert in Texas. Rhett went on to tell his Instagram followers: “Well … we are pregnant again. Tonight when I was on stage in Fort Worth about to play ‘To the Guys That Date My Girls,’ my wife talked to me (in my ear monitors) and said, ‘You can tell them if you want,’ so anyways, now you know. We are pumped to be having our fourth girl. Feel free to buy all the merch you want, knowing that all the proceeds are going straight to all these weddings I’ll be paying for one day! Love you so much @laur_akins we always wanted a big Thanksgiving table.”

Akins, also 31, joked in a post of her own that her husband “couldn’t wait any longer,” writing, “@thomasrhettakins told our newest little secret onstage at @billybobstexas in Ft. Worth (my mama’s hometown) just in time for Mother’s Day: Akins family expanding in November 2021 with our FOURTH baby girl.”

She and Rhett tied the knot in October 2012. They adopted their eldest daughter from Uganda in 2017, and the Live in Love author gave birth to Ada that same year. Lennon arrived in February 2020.

The Grammy nominee was “born to be” a girl dad, he gushed exclusively to Us Weekly in October 2019. “I love it,” Rhett explained at the time. “I love doing their hair, and I love playing the Barbies with them, whatever they want me to do, tea parties. It’s just been awesome to get to be a dad of two beautiful girls and a third one on the way.”