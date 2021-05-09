Here they go again! Thomas Rhett’s wife, Lauren Akins, is pregnant with the couple’s fourth child.

“SURPRISE!!” the Live in Love author, 31, wrote via Instagram on Sunday, May 9. “He just couldn’t wait any longer, so @thomasrhettakins told our newest little secret onstage at @billybobstexas in Ft. Worth (my mama’s hometown) just in time for Mother’s Day: Akins family expanding in November 2021 with our FOURTH baby girl.”

In the pic, Rhett, 31, and Akins held up four fingers while she cradled her growing baby bump.

The country singer also shared the news on his Instagram account. “Well… we are pregnant again!” he gushed on Sunday after a Texas concert. “Tonight when I was on stage in Fort Worth about to play ‘to the guys that date my girls’ my wife talked to me in my (ear monitors) and said ‘you can tell them if you want’ so anyways, now you know. We are pumped to be having our 4th girl. Feel free to buy all the merch you want, knowing that all the proceeds are going straight to all these weddings I’ll be paying for one day! Love you so much @laur_akins we always wanted a big thanksgiving table.”

Rhett and Akins tied the knot in October 2012. They adopted daughter Willa Gray, 5, in 2017. The pair later welcomed daughters Ada James, 3, and Lennon Love, 14 months.

The former nurse opened up in August 2020 about how becoming a parent changed her. “Motherhood has made me reflect on so much of my life and reevaluate who I am and what kind of a human I am, especially to complete strangers because I know I have ‘little eyes’ watching and listening to me at all times,” she exclusively told Us Weekly at the time. “More than anything, I want them to love well and to be kind. I know I can’t expect that of them if they don’t see that in me.”

Akins noted that while she enjoys being “together on tour as a family,” she appreciated their time at home amid the coronavirus pandemic.

“Truthfully, as difficult as this quarantine has been for so many, we have really embraced the time as a family,” she revealed. “We haven’t had this much time together in years, and the slowdown at home with our new daughter, two older girls and our dogs has been really sweet.”

Akins previously recalled her desire to adopt Willa Gray after meeting her in Africa. “I called Thomas one of the first nights I met her in Uganda and told him about her,” she recounted to Us in January 2018. “Without hesitation he said, ‘Bring her home. She is ours. We are going to make this happen.’”