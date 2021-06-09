Yee-haw! Country stars traded in their cowboy boots for couture, making the 2021 CMT Music Awards a seriously glamorous event.

The 54th annual affair, which took place on Wednesday, June 9, was held in Nashville, Tennessee. And from the second stars started moving around Music City, it was abundantly clear that the gals and guys of country music cleaned up nicely!

With fashion icons like Carrie Underwood and Miranda Lambert in attendance, the bar was set high. But every singer brought their A-game.

From Tenille Arts’ strapless blue LBV sequin number to Hillary Scott’s rainbow striped wrap dress, these stars proved that their fashion is just as fabulous as their music.

Kelsea Ballerini, who hosted the event alongside Kane Brown, was also style standout. She stunned in a LaQuan Smith pink pleather jumpsuit.

Too see all the glitz, glamour and fashion from the 2021 CMT Music Awards red carpet, keep scrolling!