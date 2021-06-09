CMT Music Awards 2021: Full List of Nominees and Winners

Country music takes center stage! The 2021 CMT Music Awards let fans decide which artists take home the trophies, with a few artists walking away with a collection of honors.

The CMT Music Awards features two-and-a-half hours of performances and collaborations from all around Nashville on Wednesday, June 9. In addition to CMT, the ceremony will also broadcast on CMT, MTV, MTV2, Logo, Paramount Network, TV Land and CMT Australia.

While fans have to wait for the show to see who won most of the categories, CMT announced before the event that country music pioneer Linda Martell was set to receive the CMT Equal Play Award.

Newcomer Mickey Guyton will present the award to Martell, who was the first Black female solo country artist to perform at the iconic Grand Ole Opry in the early 1970s. Rissi Palmer, Carrie Underwood, Darius Rucker, Jennifer Nettles and Rhiannon Giddens will also honored the icon during the show.

During the night, there will be no shortage of stars in attendance, including hosts Kane Brown and Kelsea Ballerini. Fierce females such as Miranda Lambert and Underwood, the most-awarded artist in CMT Music Awards history, as well as groups like Little Big Town and Lady A anxiously wait to see whose fans have voted the most after they step out on the star-studded red carpet in Music City.

Scroll through for the complete list of winners from the 2021 CMT Music Awards:

VIDEO OF THE YEAR

Carrie Underwood with John Legend – “Hallelujah”

Kane Brown – “Worldwide Beautiful”

Keith Urban with P!nk – “One Too Many”

Kelsea Ballerini – “hole in the bottle”

FEMALE VIDEO OF THE YEAR

Carly Pearce – “Next Girl”

Gabby Barrett – “The Good Ones”

Kelsea Ballerini – “hole in the bottle”

Maren Morris – “To Hell & Back”

Mickey Guyton – “Heaven Down Here”

Miranda Lambert – “Settling Down”

MALE VIDEO OF THE YEAR

Chris Stapleton – “Starting Over”

Darius Rucker – “Beers and Sunshine”

Kane Brown – “Worship You”

Luke Bryan – “Down To One”

Luke Combs – “Lovin’ On You”

Thomas Rhett – “What’s Your Country Song”

DUO/GROUP VIDEO OF THE YEAR

Brothers Osborne – “All Night”

Lady A – “Like A Lady”

Little Big Town – “Wine, Beer, Whiskey”

Old Dominion – “Never Be Sorry”

Parmalee and Blanco Brown – “Just The Way”

Runaway June – “We Were Rich”

BREAKTHROUGH VIDEO OF THE YEAR

Dylan Scott – “Nobody”

Hailey Whitters feat. Little Big Town – “Fillin’ My Cup”

HARDY – “Give Heaven Some Hell”

Lainey Wilson – “Things a Man Oughta Know”

Mickey Guyton – “Black Like Me”

Niko Moon – “GOOD TIME (Ride Along Video)”

COLLABORATIVE VIDEO OF THE YEAR

Carrie Underwood with John Legend – “Hallelujah”

Chris Young and Kane Brown – “Famous Friends”

Elle King and Miranda Lambert – “Drunk (And I Don’t Wanna Go Home)”

Keith Urban with P!nk – “One Too Many”

Ryan Hurd with Maren Morris – “Chasing After You”

Tim McGraw and Tyler Hubbard – “Undivided”

CMT PERFORMANCE OF THE YEAR

From the 2020 CMT Music Awards – Brooks & Dunn and Luke Combs “1, 2 Many”

From the 2020 CMT Music Awards – Dan + Shay “I Should Probably Go To Bed”

From the 2020 CMT Music Awards – Jimmie Allen and Noah Cyrus “This Is Us”

From the 2020 CMT Music Awards – Kelsea Ballerini and Halsey “The Other Girl”

From the 2020 CMT Music Awards – Little Big Town “Wine, Beer, Whiskey”

From CMT Crossroads – Nathaniel Rateliff and Margo Price “Twinkle Twinkle”