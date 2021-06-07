Yee-haw! The 2021 CMT Music Awards are set to bring the country to this year’s awards season, after previously switching things up amid the coronavirus pandemic last year.

Kane Brown will be returning as the show’s host — he cohosted the 2020 event alongside Sarah Hyland and Ashley McBryde — alongside newbie Kelsea Ballerini.

“Kelsea and Kane are two of the brightest, most sought-after stars in country music today and we’re thrilled to welcome them both as hosts of the 2021 CMT Music Awards,” the CMT producers said in a statement last month. “This dynamic duo reflects the show’s revitalized energy as live music returns to center stage in a night filled with incredible outdoor performances, cross-genre collaborations and a few surprises!”

The “Half of My Hometown” singer, who is nominated for three awards this year, said she is “so excited” to be one of the hosts.

“The CMT Awards are so special because they are truly fan voted,” Ballerini, 27, said in May. “Following a year plus where we have not been able to be with the fans and share music together, will make this night even more special.”

The 27-year-old “Good as You” crooner, for his part, said in a statement that he “loved” being a part of the show in 2020 and is “excited to be back” with Ballerini by his side.

“The CMT Music Awards are special to me – it’s the first industry award I won and getting on that stage was an amazing feeling,” Brown, who has three nods this year, added. “I love that the fans get to have their voices heard as we celebrate the best in country music.”

Both of the hosts will also take the stage as two of the many musicians scheduled to bring the live concert feel back to awards shows following socially-distanced acts the year prior.

Carrie Underwood, who is the most-awarded artist in CMT Music Awards history, is set to take the stage during the evening. Miranda Lambert, who is nominated for four trophies, will also perform with Jack Ingram and Jon Randall.

Maren Morris, who has four nods as well this year, is set to sing alongside JP Saxe. Country collaborations will also be celebrated with trophies throughout the night, with John Legend being nominated for Video of the Year with Underwood for their duet, “Hallelujah.” Pink also received a nod for her and Keith Urban’s song, “One Too Many.”

Scroll down to see what else we know about the entirely-fan voted awards show: