Thinking ahead. Kane Brown is already preparing for how he will speak to his and Katelyn Jae’s daughter, Kingsley, about being biracial.

“I’m just gonna try and tell her just to be polite as possible, respect to everybody, don’t do anything that you shouldn’t be doing and you should be fine,” the country singer, 26, exclusively told Us Weekly while promoting his “Homesick (Veterans Version)” remix in support of The Crown Royal Purple Bag Project. “I’ll always tell her, ‘Be safe and keep her eyes open and aware at all times and just cooperate.’”

The Tennessee native and his wife, 28, welcomed their baby girl in October 2019. The little one is a “very happy” baby, Brown said. “She smiles all the time, rarely acts out. She’ll have an outburst maybe once a month when she’s super tired or something, but she’s pretty good on telling you what she wants.”

As for the 9-month-old’s milestones, Kingsley “can army crawl” now. “She can do a hundred miles per hour in her little walker thing,” the “Heaven” singer explained. “She’s actually really good at not hitting things, like, she’ll be about to hit something and she’ll stop. She can also say ‘Dada’ and ‘Mama.’”

Kingsley’s parents tied the knot in October 2018 in Tennessee. Six months later, the pair announced that they had a little one on the way. “Me, u and baby,” Jae captioned an Instagram video from her ultrasound appointment at the time. “The coolest day of my life by far. I barely could stop laughing / crying to let her get pictures but I am soooooo happy and excited. @kanebrown_music I love you so much & am so excited to have an addition to our family to share our everyday fun, travel & love with.”

Ahead of Kingsley’s arrival, Brown exclusively told Us that he saw himself becoming “a good dad,” explaining, “I love my dad, but I haven’t really had a father figure … so I’m going to try and do everything that I can to be the best that I can be.”

The American Music Award winner has teamed up with Crown Royal and veteran singers and songwriters to release his “Homesick (Veterans Version).” For each stream, The Crown Royal Purple Bag Project will pack a bag to be donated as a care package to non-profit Packages From Home, and will donate up to $100,000 to Minority Veterans of America.

With reporting by Kayley Stumpe