Regina King and more celebrity parents have described conversations they’ve had with their children about interacting with police officers.

“The conversation shifts every time because you have to find a way to support their feelings,” the actress told Jimmy Kimmel in June 2020. “Make sure that you’re letting them know that you hear them and that you do mirror the same sentiment, but you don’t want them to do anything that’s going to put themselves in a situation. … They may not come back home, they may not talk to you again.”

The Watchmen star, who shares Ian with her ex-husband, Ian Alexander, went on to say that their discussions “really hit home” when her son learned how to drive.

The Los Angeles native explained during the virtual Jimmy Kimmel Live! appearance amid the coronavirus pandemic: “That’s when the conversation shifts again because you kind of have to make them very clear about what they’re supposed to do when they’re out there in that car by themselves. [They’re] more than likely going to get pulled over just because [they’re] a young black man.”

The Boondocks alum shared these sentiments in the wake of George Floyd’s death. The Minneapolis resident died in May 2020 when police officer Derek Chauvin pressed his knee into his neck for nearly nine minutes.

“You get to a place, especially when your children are at an age where they are looked at as adults, [when] it just compounds every time something like this happens,” King told Kimmel. “It’s another moment that’s telling them that they’re not worthy, they’re not valuable, their lives aren’t valuable once they walk outside the comfort of their homes.”

Victor Cruz described having a “difficult conversation” with his daughter, Kennedy, in a June Instagram post. “[We talked about] how there are people in this world that will dislike you solely because of your race and background without ever knowing your story or struggles,” the former professional football player wrote at the time. “Could tell she was a bit confused at first but she nodded in agreement right before falling asleep. I nodded in sadness as she slept. This is America.”

For more information, visit Blacklivesmatter.com.