Something to sing about! Kane Brown welcomed a baby girl with his wife, Katelyn Jae, on Wednesday, October 30.

“KB3 ❤️ welcome to the family Kingsley Rose Brown!!!!” the new dad captioned an Instagram announcement.

The country singer, 25, announced the Philadelphia native’s pregnancy on Instagram in April. “It’s been so hard keeping this a secret!!!!!” the American Music Award winner wrote alongside an ultrasound photo at the time. “But the KB’S ARE GONNA BE PARENTS!!! KB3. IM GONNA BE A DADDY!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!”

Jae, 26, posted a pic cradling her baby bump and holding hands with her husband, writing, “Me, u and baby.” She also shared a video from the pair’s ultrasound appointment with the caption: “The coolest day of my life by far. I barely could stop laughing / crying to let her get pictures but I am soooooo happy and excited. @kanebrown_music I love you so much & am so excited to have an addition to our family to share our everyday fun, travel & love with.”

In June, the “Good as You” singer, who married the Berklee College of Music grad in October 2018, told Us Weekly exclusively about his fatherhood goals. “I think I’m going to be a great dad,” Brown said. “I love kids and I grew up with all females. I’m having a girl. So, I feel like I know most of it. Hopefully I don’t get surprised too much. And I love my dad, but I haven’t really had a father figure … so I’m going to try and do everything that I can to be the best that I can be.”

He added, “I’m going to be the spoiler parent. [Jae will] probably be a spoiler too, but we’re going to have boundaries.”

The following month, his wife shared a mirror selfie on social media of her bare baby bump. “So blessed,” she wrote.