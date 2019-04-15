Something to sing about! Kane Brown revealed that his wife, Katelyn Jae, is pregnant with the couple’s first child.

“It’s been so hard keeping this a secret!!!!! But the KB’S ARE GONNA BE PARENTS!!! KB3,” the “What Ifs” crooner, 25, wrote alongside a photo of an ultrasound on Monday, April 15, via Instagram. “IM GONNA BE A DADDY!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!”

Country music’s biggest names including Jason Aldean and Little Big Town’s Karen Fairchild were quick to congratulate Brown and Jae, 26, on expanding their family.

“@kanebrown_music so happy for u guys man. Cant wait to meet that kid,” Aldean, 42, commented on the post.

Brown replied, “Just adding to the tour softball and pickle ball teams.”

The “You Make It Easy” singer’s wife, Brittany Aldean, added, “EEEEEEEEEK!!!!!!💜💙💜🙌🏼.”

Fairchild, 49, simply wrote, “Congrats!!”

Other stars including Kelsea Ballerini, Thomas Rhett and Bachelor star Colton Underwood “liked” the sweet announcement.

Brown and Jae exchanged vows in Tennessee in October 2018 days after he took home the awards for Favorite Male Country Artist, Favorite Country Album and Favorite Country Song at the AMAs.

“The happy couple tied the knot outside of Nashville this weekend after celebrating earlier in the week with his three American Music Award wins,” the singer’s rep told Us Weekly at the time.

Fans saw footage from the duo’s nuptials in Brown’s 2018 music video for “Good As You.”

Earlier this month, the parents-to-be attended the Academy of Country Music Awards in Las Vegas on April 7. Brown, who was nominated for Single Record of the Year, performed a remix of “Saturday Nights” with Khalid during the show.